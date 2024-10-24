ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Nigerian food prices experience massive hike in September – Report

Segun Adeyemi

Experts warn that these sharp increases could worsen if immediate action is not taken to address the underlying factors driving food costs.

A view from Wuse Bazaar (Fruit Market) in Abuja, Nigeria on February 18, 2024. [Getty Images]
A view from Wuse Bazaar (Fruit Market) in Abuja, Nigeria on February 18, 2024. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

The report, titled Selected Food Prices Watch, showed alarming price increases for essential food items in September 2024, prompting growing concerns over the country’s inflation crisis.

Among the most dramatic increases, the price of brown beans surged by 281.97% year-on-year, leaping from ₦716.97 per kilogram in September 2023 to an eye-watering ₦2,738.59 by September 2024. This staggering rise has further burdened household budgets across the country.

Egg prices also soared, with the cost of a dozen medium-sized Agric eggs climbing 137.43% from ₦1,047.47 to ₦2,487.04 within a year.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Traders Point to High Transport Costs as the Reason for Expensive Food Prices

The report highlighted, “The average price of sliced bread recorded a 115.74% rise from N708.36 to N1,528.19 year-on-year.”

The month-on-month trend also showed continued inflation, with brown beans seeing a 6.37% price hike and eggs increasing by 8.46% from their August prices.

Staples such as rice and beef were not spared from the price surge. The price of local rice rose by 152.92%, reaching ₦1,914.77 per kilogram from ₦757.06 in 2023.

Meanwhile, 1kg of boneless beef nearly doubled, jumping by 99.99% from N2,816.91 to N5,633.60.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consumers are struggling to cope as inflation continues to pressure household budgets. Experts warn that these sharp increases could worsen if immediate action is not taken to address the underlying factors driving food costs.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG confirms NNPCL repayment process to clear $6bn debt

FG confirms NNPCL repayment process to clear $6bn debt

Nigerian food prices experience massive hike in September – Report

Nigerian food prices experience massive hike in September – Report

Adelabu survives cabinet shake-up amid grid collapse backlash

Adelabu survives cabinet shake-up amid grid collapse backlash

Nigerians demand more action as President Tinubu begins cabinet revamp

Nigerians demand more action as President Tinubu begins cabinet revamp

Sanusi to crown first son with prestigious title held by deposed emir in Kano

Sanusi to crown first son with prestigious title held by deposed emir in Kano

We'll not accept scrapping of Niger Delta Affairs Ministry - Clark tackles Tinubu

We'll not accept scrapping of Niger Delta Affairs Ministry - Clark tackles Tinubu

Gov Alia suspends Attorney General for joining Benue to suit challenging EFCC’s legality

Gov Alia suspends Attorney General for joining Benue to suit challenging EFCC’s legality

Inflation crippling low-income Nigerians from accessing diabetes care

Inflation crippling low-income Nigerians from accessing diabetes care

Ondo Gov disburses ₦2bn to 19,023 unemployed youths, vulnerable persons

Ondo Gov disburses ₦2bn to 19,023 unemployed youths, vulnerable persons

Pulse Sports

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A judge's gavel.boonchai wedmakawand/Getty Images

Tragedy as Yoruba Nation agitator dies in custody during treason trial

Navy captures 2 smugglers with 350kg of fertilisers headed for Cameroon with speed boat

Navy captures 2 smugglers with 350kg of fertilisers headed for Cameroon

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

We didn't agree on ₦85k - Lagos workers react to Sanwo-Olu's minimum wage offer

Tinubu and Matawalle [The Spectacles]

Northern elders endorses Tinubu approach to insecurity