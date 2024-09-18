Nigeria joins forces with US to boost press freedom, combat fake news

Minister Mohammed Idris announced this collaboration following a meeting with US Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills, on Wednesday, September 18.

In the interview, Idris highlighted the discussions with Ambassador Mills, noting, "The ambassador talked about some issues that he thinks we need to address to improve press freedom, and we have also given him assurance on what we are doing.

"He recognises that we are doing a great job in ensuring that the Nigerian press is not just free but also one of the freest around the world."

Despite existing challenges, Idris underscored the Tinubu administration's dedication to enhancing media freedom.

"We are working on areas to ensure that all of us enjoy what is called press freedom, which is an important part of any viable democracy," he said.

The partnership also focuses on combating misinformation and disinformation, with Idris stating, "We all believe collectively that there's no way you can build a virile society when you promote fake news and don't take the issue of misinformation and disinformation seriously."

Ambassador Mills praised Nigeria's efforts, saying, "We discussed ways of strengthening the existing relationship between the US and Nigeria, especially regarding press freedom and journalists' rights."

