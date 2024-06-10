Why Nigeria must embrace ranching over open grazing — Gov Rada

This call comes as the Senate advances a bill aimed at prohibiting open grazing and promoting the establishment of ranches for herders nationwide.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio confirmed that the bill successfully cleared its second reading, garnering significant support from senators during last week's plenary session.

Speaking during a television program, Politics on Sunday, on TVC, the governor emphasised the benefits of ranching, stating, "There is a need for us to encourage ranching. I'm not supporting or opposing, but I'm saying there is a need for us to embrace ranching because it is more profitable."

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

He emphasised that ranching brings added value and security compared to open grazing, which frequently triggers conflicts.

Radda highlighted the significance of a gradual shift, promoting awareness and incentives for individuals to embrace ranching methods.

"We can't take the herders off the streets just in a very short time. We need to give time for people to be enlightened. There'll be a lot of sensitisation and encouragement for people to go into ranching because it is more profitable and more secure," he explained.

Despite significant security issues, Governor Radda highlighted that a substantial portion of land in Katsina is still being actively farmed.

ADVERTISEMENT