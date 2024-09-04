Nigeria sets new power generation record with 5,313MW

A statement from Mr Bolaji Tunji, Special Adviser on Strategic Communication and Media Relations to the Minister of Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu, confirmed the achievement.

Minister Adelabu emphasised the importance of Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) in managing this surge.

"When power is produced and not picked by the DisCos, it could lead to grid collapse as frequency drops," Adelabu warned.

He urgently urged DisCos to take a larger share of the generated power to prevent potential disruptions, emphasising their critical role in the sector's stability.

FG targets 6,000MW by end of 2024

The latest figures reflect a substantial increase from May 3, when Nigeria's power generation stood at 5,000MW.

Following a pledge made earlier in the year, the federal government has set an ambitious target to reach 6,000MW by the end of the year.

Adelabu reiterated his commitment to achieving this goal during his recent ministerial address in Abuja, highlighting the progress made since President Bola Tinubu's administration began on May 29, 2023.

"Efforts will be made to encourage industries to purchase bulk energy," Adelabu added, signalling ongoing efforts to support the sector's growth and stability.