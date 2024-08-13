Civil servants vow shutdown over ₦70,000 minimum wage non-compliance

The newly elected ASCSN President, Shehu Muhammed, made the threat during the association's 5th Quadrennial Delegates Conference in Lagos.

"For states not ready to implement the new minimum wage, let me tell you categorically, it is impossible. We are coming for them," Muhammed declared in his inaugural address.

He emphasised that the state governments have no excuse, given the increased revenue from the Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) following the removal of the fuel subsidy.

Message to state governments

Muhammed urged state governments to prioritise implementing the new wage to improve the standard of living for their citizens.

He recommended that states reduce wastages and block leakages of government funds, while also advocating for the indexing of income to match inflation rates.

"The full implementation of the new national minimum wage and its consequential adjustments at both the federal and the 36 states of the federation will be the top priority of Organised Labour," Muhammed affirmed, according to Vanguard.

The Secretary General of the ASCSN, Joshua Apebo, supported Muhammed's stance, highlighting the necessity of the wage increase due to the improved FAAC allocation.

He argued that state governors must act immediately to enhance the quality of life for their citizens.