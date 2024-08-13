ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Civil servants vow shutdown over ₦70,000 minimum wage non-compliance

Segun Adeyemi

State governments have been urged to prioritise implementing the new wage to improve their citizens' living standards.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero addressing workers on Wednesday, May 1 at the Eagle Square, Abuja. [Facebook]
NLC President, Joe Ajaero addressing workers on Wednesday, May 1 at the Eagle Square, Abuja. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

The newly elected ASCSN President, Shehu Muhammed, made the threat during the association's 5th Quadrennial Delegates Conference in Lagos.

"For states not ready to implement the new minimum wage, let me tell you categorically, it is impossible. We are coming for them," Muhammed declared in his inaugural address.

He emphasised that the state governments have no excuse, given the increased revenue from the Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) following the removal of the fuel subsidy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Muhammed urged state governments to prioritise implementing the new wage to improve the standard of living for their citizens.

He recommended that states reduce wastages and block leakages of government funds, while also advocating for the indexing of income to match inflation rates.

"The full implementation of the new national minimum wage and its consequential adjustments at both the federal and the 36 states of the federation will be the top priority of Organised Labour," Muhammed affirmed, according to Vanguard.

The Secretary General of the ASCSN, Joshua Apebo, supported Muhammed's stance, highlighting the necessity of the wage increase due to the improved FAAC allocation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He argued that state governors must act immediately to enhance the quality of life for their citizens.

In a show of solidarity, Trade Union Congress (TUC) President Festus Osifo pledged his support for the ASCSN's new leadership, urging them to prioritise the union's interests and the welfare of Nigerian workers.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

4 dead in Sokoto boat mishap, search ongoing for missing person

4 dead in Sokoto boat mishap, search ongoing for missing person

Tinubu's 3MTT programme targets 3 million jobs for Nigerian youths - Minister

Tinubu's 3MTT programme targets 3 million jobs for Nigerian youths - Minister

Civil servants vow shutdown over ₦70,000 minimum wage non-compliance

Civil servants vow shutdown over ₦70,000 minimum wage non-compliance

Police transfer 76 pro-Russian protesters to Abuja for sedition probe

Police transfer 76 pro-Russian protesters to Abuja for sedition probe

Gov Sani removes Kaduna curfew, warns against unverified gatherings

Gov Sani removes Kaduna curfew, warns against unverified gatherings

How heat killed over 47,000 people in hottest year ever recorded

How heat killed over 47,000 people in hottest year ever recorded

How did WASSCE candidates perform this year? Here are all the stats from WAEC

How did WASSCE candidates perform this year? Here are all the stats from WAEC

Nigeria emerges as Africa's hub for high-tech military hardware

Nigeria emerges as Africa's hub for high-tech military hardware

El-Rufai’s ex-aide Lawal on ICPC radar over ₦11bn project

El-Rufai’s ex-aide Lawal on ICPC radar over ₦11bn project

Pulse Sports

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rivers protesters [Punch Newspapers]

Protesters block East-West road in Rivers, demand action on poverty & hunger

Chief Tom Uloko and Tijani Ugbodaga [ Pulse.ng]

Obaseki replaces Oshiomhole's commissioner with Ugbodaga as Edo LG Chairman

Missing man found inside crocodile [Peoples Gazette]

Remains of missing 40-year-old man found inside crocodile in Australia

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi (Sim) Fubara. [Twitter:@SimFubaraKSC]

Governor Fubara launches investment promotion agency to attract investors