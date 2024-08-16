ADVERTISEMENT
NCDC escalates mpox surveillance as cases reach 39 nationwide

Segun Adeyemi

The NCDC's proactive measures aim to curb the spread and protect public health across the nation, instilling confidence in the public about the authorities' commitment to their well-being.

This electron microscopic (EM) image depicts monkeypox virus particles, obtained from a clinical specimen associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. [Getty Images]
This electron microscopic (EM) image depicts monkeypox virus particles, obtained from a clinical specimen associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. [Getty Images]

The NCDC's Director General, Jide Idris, revealed this during a press briefing, underlining the agency's commitment to intensifying surveillance nationwide, which should reassure the public of the proactive measures being taken.

"With the recent rise in mpox cases, our primary focus is to swiftly detect and respond to any new cases," Idris stated.

He highlighted that all port health services across Nigeria's five international airports, ten seaports, and 51 land borders are on high alert.

Specific states, including Lagos, Enugu, and Kano, have also been placed under increased surveillance.

View of the right hand and leg of a 4-year-old girl in Bondua, Grand Gedeh County, Liberia, which reveals numerous maculopapular lesions of monkeypox, allowing you to see the similarity of these lesions to those of smallpox. 1971. [Getty Images]
View of the right hand and leg of a 4-year-old girl in Bondua, Grand Gedeh County, Liberia, which reveals numerous maculopapular lesions of monkeypox, allowing you to see the similarity of these lesions to those of smallpox. 1971. [Getty Images]

This action comes on the heels of the World Health Organisation's (WHO) declaration of mpox as a global public health emergency.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed the severity of the situation, saying, "This is something that should concern us all. WHO is committed to coordinating the global response to prevent transmission, treat those infected, and save lives."

Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, has significantly impacted the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the virus was first discovered in humans in 1970.

The WHO's decision to declare the surge a global emergency underscores the need for heightened vigilance, especially as Nigeria faces increasing cases.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

