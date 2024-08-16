NCDC escalates mpox surveillance as cases reach 39 nationwide

The NCDC's Director General, Jide Idris, revealed this during a press briefing, underlining the agency's commitment to intensifying surveillance nationwide, which should reassure the public of the proactive measures being taken.

"With the recent rise in mpox cases, our primary focus is to swiftly detect and respond to any new cases," Idris stated.

He highlighted that all port health services across Nigeria's five international airports, ten seaports, and 51 land borders are on high alert.

ADVERTISEMENT

Specific states, including Lagos, Enugu, and Kano, have also been placed under increased surveillance.

World Health Organisation's declaration on mpox outbreak

Pulse Nigeria

This action comes on the heels of the World Health Organisation's (WHO) declaration of mpox as a global public health emergency.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed the severity of the situation, saying, "This is something that should concern us all. WHO is committed to coordinating the global response to prevent transmission, treat those infected, and save lives."

ADVERTISEMENT

Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, has significantly impacted the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the virus was first discovered in humans in 1970.