Monarchs urged to emulate Emir Bayero’s peacekeeping role amid protest

Segun Adeyemi

A call to action has been made for all Nigerians to work together towards a more peaceful and prosperous society, inspired by the Emir of Kano's leadership during the recent protest.

Deposed Kano Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero. [Twitter/@amiwanada]

The group praised the Emir's wisdom, calm demeanour, and decisive actions, pivotal in preventing violence and ensuring the safety of lives and properties.

In a statement signed by Alhaji Lawal Mohammed, the KPM highlighted Emir Bayero's proactive engagement with protesters.

Mohammed stated, "The Emir's efforts in listening to the grievances and appealing for calm were crucial in diffusing tension and promoting peaceful coexistence among the people of Kano State."

The group's admiration for Emir Bayero extends beyond his handling of the protests.

Mohammed continued, "The Emir of Kano is a man of peace, an advocate of unity, and a shining example of leadership."

"His dedication to peace and unity is unwavering, and his influence has been instrumental in fostering harmony and understanding in Kano State."

Emphasising the importance of traditional rulers in promoting societal peace, Mohammed added, "We believe that his actions are a testament to the important role that traditional rulers can play in promoting peace and stability in our society.

"His Majesty's virtues of wisdom, compassion, and integrity have earned him the respect and admiration of his people."

The KPM called on other monarchs to emulate Emir Bayero's example and become agents of peace in their respective domains.

"We must eschew violence and embrace dialogue and constructive engagement as the means of resolving our differences. Together, we can build a brighter future for ourselves and future generations," Mohammed urged.

