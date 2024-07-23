Middle belt youths told to back out of planned protest against Tinubu's govt

The planned nationwide protest slated for Thursday, August 1, is in response to the ongoing hardship and economic downturn Nigeria has been plunged into by the Tinubu's administration.

In a press statement, a coalition of 200 Middle Belt Youth Leaders and Middle Belt Ethnic Youth Leaders has called on the youth in the region to abstain from the planned protest.

The protest, which aims to draw government attention to economic hardship and high inflation, has been described by the coalition as driven by hidden agendas.

"Our attention has been drawn to an ongoing mobilisation for a nationwide protest," stated Nasiru Jagaba, a prominent Middle Belt Youth Leader.

"This protest appears to be stirred by the masses most affected by the worsening economic hardship. However, in reality, faceless groups of individuals are championing it from behind the scenes."

Protest driven by hidden agenda - Coalition

The coalition expressed concerns that the protest could lead to violence and destabilisation.

"We are aware that paid thugs and criminals have been armed to cause chaos and unrest, ultimately destroying lives and property," Jagaba warned.

The leaders emphasised that the current economic difficulties were inherited challenges that should not be resolved at the expense of the Middle Belt region.

Highlighting the need for a peaceful resolution, the coalition urged the Middle Belt youth to stay calm and avoid the protest.