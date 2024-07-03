Tinubu repositioning Nigeria’s judiciary to strengthen justice delivery – Wike

Wike stated this at the inauguration of the construction of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal Complex, in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said that President Tinubu’s approval for the construction of the Appeal Court Complex, accommodation for judges and justices and retirement homes was a testament to the importance attached to the judiciary.

“There are things that must be done for us to get it right, and one of the things that must be done for this country to move forward is to put the judiciary where it is supposed to be.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is the essence of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said.

He explained that the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem had during the 2023 Legal Year requested for the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal and accommodation for judges.

He said: “I took the matter to President Tinubu, and he graciously approved.

“That there are three arms of government, the executive, the legislature and the judiciary, and all must be treated equally.”

The minister stressed that the project would be completed before September 2025, adding that he would not be a party to a project that would take more than two years to deliver.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the project would be executed at N37 billion, adding that N30 billion had been provided in the 2024 budget.

The minister warned the contractor, Visible Construction, not to collect money and fail to deliver the job, saying “You have collected the first set of money, I don’t want to hear it has been raining.

“You collected the money when it was raining, so you must also do the job as it is raining.

“The contract was given to him to deliver in 16 months, but he promised to deliver between 12 and 13 months if funds are made available,” Wike said.

He added that President Tinubu had also approved the construction of 40 housing units for the accommodation of judges and justices.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that out of the 40 houses,10 would be allocated to the Court of Appeal, 10 to the Federal High Court and 20 to the FCT Courts.

He further said that Tinubu had equally approved the construction of retirement homes for judges and justices, beginning with the heads of courts.

“Mr President has approved the construction of retirement homes for the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, the Chief Judge of the FCT, the President of the Industrial Courts and the President of the Court of Appeal.

“The Chief Judge of FCT also requested more courtrooms for the Magistrates in Maitama, Asokoro and Garki Districts.

“I want to assure that the foundation of the accommodation and retirement homes will be laid in August and completed before September 2024,” Wike said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Shehu Ahmad, the Executive Secretary of, the Federal Capital Development Authority, explained that the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal was sited in Dakibiyu District.

Ahmad added that the complex was located within the vicinity of the Code of Conduct Bureau and the FCT High Court.

He said that the five-storey complex would consist of 10 courts consisting of 10 suites for the Justices, administrative offices for the Registrar, and support staff, and file rooms for storage of case documents.

Other facilities, he said, include conveniences and recess areas for the justices.

Earlier, Dongban-Mensem thanked Wike and Tinubu for recognising the role of the Judiciary and taking steps to provide what it needs to perform its task.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This marks a significant milestone in our collective commitment to strengthen the administration of justice in our great nation,” she said.

Inaugurating the construction of the complex, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola thanked Tinubu, Attorney General and Wike for their support of the judiciary.