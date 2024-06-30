NAFDAC boss lauds Tinubu for signing order to make Nigeria manufacture its drugs

The commendation is in a statement by the Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, issued to newsmen in Abuja on Saturday.

Adeyeye stated that the reform and transformation agenda to make NAFDAC a well-functioning, strong and stable regulatory organisation started when she assumed office six years ago.

She added that the effort she put into transforming NAFDAC has started paying off, “part of which is what paved the way to the signing of the Executive Order to make Nigeria manufacture its drugs.”

The Executive Order, she said, includes several measures such as Zero Tariff and Excise Duties which exempt specified pharmaceutical machinery, equipment, goods and accessories, as well as reduce production costs and make healthcare products affordable.

She noted that “the Executive Order also gives special waivers on pharmaceutical inputs like Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and other essential raw materials, including those for Long-lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs) and Rapid Diagnostic kits.”

She added that all these products would benefit from zero tariffs, excise duties and Value Added Tax (VAT), as well as low prices of essential medicines and medical supplies.

Adeyeye explained that the Executive Order would also shape and establish framework contracts and volume to guarantee and stabilise local manufacturing of medical products.

According to her, it will also help in regulatory harmonisation, expedient approvals, and developing a harmonised implementation framework to guide regulatory agencies in streamlining approval processes.

She stated that the order would help in implementation and compliance, where agencies like Nigeria Customs Service, NAFDAC, Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) would ensure swift implementation.

Adeyeye said “The waivers and exemptions are valid for two years. The order is vital to the success of the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII) and will encourage local manufacturing, create jobs, stimulate economic growth and reduce dependence on imports.

“It will ensure a reliable supply of essential healthcare products, enhance quality and innovation, and strengthen health systems by address underinvestment and regulatory challenges.

“The Executive Order will improve service delivery and health outcomes, and enhance resilience to future health crises.”

The NAFDAC boss noted that the President’s Executive Order underscores the administration’s commitment to transforming Nigeria’s health sector.

According to her, the Executive Order aligns with the broader objectives of the NHSRII and the Presidential Initiative on Healthcare Value Chain (PVAC) approved in October 2023.