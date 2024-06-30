ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NAFDAC boss lauds Tinubu for signing order to make Nigeria manufacture its drugs

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NAFDAC boss noted that the President’s Executive Order underscores the administration’s commitment to transforming Nigeria’s health sector.

Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, Director General of the agency [Thisday]
Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, Director General of the agency [Thisday]

Recommended articles

The commendation is in a statement by the Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, issued to newsmen in Abuja on Saturday.

Adeyeye stated that the reform and transformation agenda to make NAFDAC a well-functioning, strong and stable regulatory organisation started when she assumed office six years ago.

She added that the effort she put into transforming NAFDAC has started paying off, “part of which is what paved the way to the signing of the Executive Order to make Nigeria manufacture its drugs.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Executive Order, she said, includes several measures such as Zero Tariff and Excise Duties which exempt specified pharmaceutical machinery, equipment, goods and accessories, as well as reduce production costs and make healthcare products affordable.

She noted that “the Executive Order also gives special waivers on pharmaceutical inputs like Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and other essential raw materials, including those for Long-lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs) and Rapid Diagnostic kits.”

She added that all these products would benefit from zero tariffs, excise duties and Value Added Tax (VAT), as well as low prices of essential medicines and medical supplies.

Adeyeye explained that the Executive Order would also shape and establish framework contracts and volume to guarantee and stabilise local manufacturing of medical products.

According to her, it will also help in regulatory harmonisation, expedient approvals, and developing a harmonised implementation framework to guide regulatory agencies in streamlining approval processes.

ADVERTISEMENT

She stated that the order would help in implementation and compliance, where agencies like Nigeria Customs Service, NAFDAC, Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) would ensure swift implementation.

Adeyeye said “The waivers and exemptions are valid for two years. The order is vital to the success of the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII) and will encourage local manufacturing, create jobs, stimulate economic growth and reduce dependence on imports.

“It will ensure a reliable supply of essential healthcare products, enhance quality and innovation, and strengthen health systems by address underinvestment and regulatory challenges.

“The Executive Order will improve service delivery and health outcomes, and enhance resilience to future health crises.”

The NAFDAC boss noted that the President’s Executive Order underscores the administration’s commitment to transforming Nigeria’s health sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, the Executive Order aligns with the broader objectives of the NHSRII and the Presidential Initiative on Healthcare Value Chain (PVAC) approved in October 2023.

She emphasised that by addressing core challenges and providing a clear path for improvement, the Executive Order would set the stage for a sustainable and high-quality healthcare system for Nigerians.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I'm against destruction of govt assets - Obi condemns violent protest in Kenya

I'm against destruction of govt assets - Obi condemns violent protest in Kenya

NAFDAC boss lauds Tinubu for signing order to make Nigeria manufacture its drugs

NAFDAC boss lauds Tinubu for signing order to make Nigeria manufacture its drugs

Wike, Abbas bag traditional titles in Nasarawa for exemplary leadership

Wike, Abbas bag traditional titles in Nasarawa for exemplary leadership

We thought this wouldn't happen again - Otti regrets killing of policemen in Aba

We thought this wouldn't happen again - Otti regrets killing of policemen in Aba

Lightning strike kills 13-year-old girl walking by the beach

Lightning strike kills 13-year-old girl walking by the beach

Gov Oborevwori grateful as FG commences 250 housing units project in Delta

Gov Oborevwori grateful as FG commences 250 housing units project in Delta

18 people confirmed dead, 19 seriously injured in Borno suicide bombing attacks

18 people confirmed dead, 19 seriously injured in Borno suicide bombing attacks

You have no reason to detain him - Obi asks Tinubu to free IPOB leader Kanu

You have no reason to detain him - Obi asks Tinubu to free IPOB leader Kanu

Celestial Church holds unity rally with C&S in Lagos amid unification moves

Celestial Church holds unity rally with C&S in Lagos amid unification moves

Pulse Sports

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerians at the NIMC office to apply for their National Identification Number. [PMNews]

No breach of our database, your data is safe - NIMC assures Nigerians

Nigerian students beg ASUU, Tinubu to shift ground to prevent another strike [InformationNG]

Nigerian students beg ASUU, Tinubu to shift ground to prevent another strike

100% of SIM cards used in Nigeria locally manufactured – NCC [sundiatapost]

100% of SIM cards used in Nigeria locally manufactured – NCC

Food vendors lament rising cost of beans, seek FG’s intervention [Daily Trust]

Food vendors lament rising cost of beans, seek FG’s intervention