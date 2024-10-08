ADVERTISEMENT
IGP orders Police withdrawal, unseals 23 Rivers LG secretariates amid dispute

News Agency Of Nigeria

The spokesperson of the Police Command in Rivers, announced the withdrawal of police personnel in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Monday.

Kayode Egbetokun, Nigeria Police Force | Facebook
The council offices were sealed in June following a dispute over the appointment of Caretaker Committee Chairmen by Gov. Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers.

Tensions escalated when Fubara opposed an ‘illegal’ tenure extension granted to the former council chairmen by a faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Martins Amaewhule.

Superintendent of Police, Grace Iringe-Koko, the spokesperson of the Police Command in Rivers, announced the withdrawal of police personnel in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Monday.

“The IGP’s withdrawal of all personnel previously deployed to seal and safeguard the council secretariates was conveyed by the new Commissioner of Police in Rivers, Bala Mustapha,” Iringe-Koko said.

She further explained that the decision reflects the police’s commitment to neutrality and supporting the smooth functioning of democratic institutions.

“However, police operatives will be redeployed to these locations in the event of any crises or breakdown of law and order,” she added.

Koko-Iringe urged residents and politicians to remain calm and law-abiding.

