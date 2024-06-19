ADVERTISEMENT
Lai Mohammed mourns with Sarakis over mother's death

Segun Adeyemi

The ex-minister prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and asked God to give the family strength to endure their loss.

In a statement made available to Pulse in Abuja, Mohammed conveyed his profound sorrow and heartfelt sympathy to the family of former Senate President Dr Bukola Saraki and former Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, on the loss of their beloved mother, Chief (Mrs) Florence Morenike Saraki.

He said, “Chief Florence Morenike Saraki was a remarkable matriarch whose life was characterised by selfless service and support for philanthropic initiatives.

“In this time of mourning, I extend my deepest sympathies to Dr Bukola Saraki and Senator Gbemisola Saraki, their family and all those who were touched by Chief Florence Morenike Saraki’s kindness and generosity.

“May they find solace in the cherished memories of her remarkable life and take comfort in the knowledge that her spirit will continue to guide and inspire them.”

Mohammed prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and asked God to give the family strength to endure their loss.

“May God in His infinite mercy repose her soul and grant those who are near and dear to her the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” Mohammed prayed.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. He is a member of the Association of West Africa Legislative Correspondents (AWALCO) and has covered the ECOWAS for the past two years. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

Lai Mohammed mourns with Sarakis over mother's death

