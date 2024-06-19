Lai Mohammed mourns with Sarakis over mother's death

In a statement made available to Pulse in Abuja, Mohammed conveyed his profound sorrow and heartfelt sympathy to the family of former Senate President Dr Bukola Saraki and former Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, on the loss of their beloved mother, Chief (Mrs) Florence Morenike Saraki.

He said, “Chief Florence Morenike Saraki was a remarkable matriarch whose life was characterised by selfless service and support for philanthropic initiatives.

“In this time of mourning, I extend my deepest sympathies to Dr Bukola Saraki and Senator Gbemisola Saraki, their family and all those who were touched by Chief Florence Morenike Saraki’s kindness and generosity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“May they find solace in the cherished memories of her remarkable life and take comfort in the knowledge that her spirit will continue to guide and inspire them.”

Pulse Nigeria

Mohammed prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and asked God to give the family strength to endure their loss.