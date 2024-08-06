Organisers suspend #EndBadGovernance protest in Lagos

Comrade Hassan Taiwo Soweto, a key organiser, stated that the protesters would not be intimidated by security operatives' threats.

This decision follows a statement by Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, declaring that protests in any part of the state are now illegal.

Fayoade referenced President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's recent speech, claiming it addressed the protesters' demands.

"The organisers have decided to call off the protest. Any gathering at the Gani Fawahimi Freedom Park at Ojota or anywhere in the state is now unlawful. We will enforce the law strictly," Fayoade asserted according to Daily Trust.

Why suspension of protest?

However, Soweto clarified that the suspension was a tactical move, not a response to police warnings.

"The constitution allows for peaceful protest. We decided to take the day off to enable us to assess progress and to also re-strategise. We won't bow to any idle threat," he said, emphasising the group's determination to continue their cause.

Soweto assured that an announcement regarding their next steps would be made before the end of the day.

The protesters remain resolute, refusing to yield to what they perceive as the authorities' coercion.