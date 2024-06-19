North Korea ‘fully supports’ Russia on Ukraine - Kim tells Putin

Putin, in turn, characterised Russia’s intervention as a stand against the long-standing dominance of the United States and its allies.

During his first visit to North Korea in 24 years, Putin expressed his gratitude to Kim for his unwavering support on the Ukraine issue, a testament to the strong alliance between the two leaders.

Amid heightened scrutiny over potential weapon exchanges for technological aid, both countries have denied such transfers while committing to bolster military cooperation.

The two leaders sought “to put on a united face to the world in spite of the various crises they face”.

“It was a show of strength, a show of unity, heralding what they believe and want other people to believe is a new era in their relations.”

“It has all culminated in the signing of a new agreement between the two, which, according to Putin, forms the basis of relations for years to come,” Al Jazeera reported

According to CNN, who quoted Russian state news agency TASS, the duo subsequently entered a fresh strategic alliance to substitute prior agreements in 1961, 2000, and 2001.

Associated Press (AP) also reported that though details of the deal were unclear, the pair described it as a major upgrade of their ties.

In remarks, Kim gave his “full support and solidarity with the struggles of the Russian government, military and the people.”

He pointed out the significance of the Moscow war in Ukraine “to protect its own sovereignty, safety and territorial stability.”