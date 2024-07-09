ADVERTISEMENT
Unrest in Kano as armed groups reported near Emir's palace

Segun Adeyemi

Kano Emir's Palace. [Facebook]

In a letter to the state Police Commissioner, it was disclosed that these hoodlums had been stationed at the Emir’s palace by unidentified individuals.

The letter highlighted the unknown motives of these armed youths, considering their presence a potential threat to the safety of lives and property.

As quoted by Punch, the letter reads partly, “In the evening of Sunday, July 7, 2024, Rano town, the headquarters of our beloved Rano emirate, was invaded by armed hoodlums, believed to be sponsored by a yet-to-be-identified person (s), who camped at the Emir’s palaces (both the Main Place and historic Tsohon Gari Palace).

“Although the motives of these arms-carrying machinery remain unknown, their intrusion is generally considered a threat to the security of lives and property and, at the same time, a disrespect to the ban by the Commissioner of Police on June 20, 2024, that all non-state security actors, including vigilance members and hunters, should desist from providing security services in the state.”

The letter states that the inhabitants of the Rano emirate are known for their peaceful nature and for conducting their daily activities without causing any disturbances.

“It said over the years, the Rano emirate has experienced uninterrupted peace, and security agencies can testify to this.

“The recent emirates tussle in Kano State, however, had brought about a lot of tension and discontent to the residents, as many felt that their opinions, as stakeholders, were not respected,” the letter stated.

