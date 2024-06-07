Kano approves ₦2.9bn for poor students' NECO fees

Dr Umar Doguwa, the state's Commissioner of Education, announced this on Thursday, June 6, at a press conference in Kano.

Dr Umar Doguwa, the state's Commissioner of Education, clarified that students who demonstrated their academic prowess by earning at least four credits in any subject during the state's recent qualifying exams (mock) would be eligible for registration.

Dr Doguwa highlighted that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's commitment to supporting students with financial difficulties and ensuring they do not miss essential educational opportunities drove the decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Daily Trust, the financial support breakdown reveals that the government will pay ₦24,250 per student for NECO and ₦21,000 per student for NBAIS.