Kano approves ₦2.9bn for poor students' NECO fees

Segun Adeyemi

The financial support breakdown reveals that the government will pay ₦24,250 per student for NECO and ₦21,000 per student for NBAIS.

Abba Kabir Yusuf [Facebook]

Dr Umar Doguwa, the state's Commissioner of Education, announced this on Thursday, June 6, at a press conference in Kano.

Dr Umar Doguwa, the state's Commissioner of Education, clarified that students who demonstrated their academic prowess by earning at least four credits in any subject during the state's recent qualifying exams (mock) would be eligible for registration.

Dr Doguwa highlighted that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's commitment to supporting students with financial difficulties and ensuring they do not miss essential educational opportunities drove the decision.

According to Daily Trust, the financial support breakdown reveals that the government will pay ₦24,250 per student for NECO and ₦21,000 per student for NBAIS.

Dr. Doguwa noted that although there was a suggestion to subsidise fees only for students with eight credits, Governor Yusuf opted to provide this assistance to any student with four credits in any subject.

