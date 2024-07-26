ADVERTISEMENT
Kano APC leader commends Tinubu, Barau for Northwest Development Commission

Segun Adeyemi

Hon. Gini highlighted the transformative potential of the commission, noting that it promises to catalyze sustainable development in the region.

President Bola Tinubu and Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau. [X, Twitter]
Hon. Gini, also the Chairman of the Coalition of APC Youth Movement in Kano state, expressed his appreciation following President Tinubu's signing of the North-West Development Commission Bill into law.

Describing the new law as a "landmark decision," Hon. Gini praised President Tinubu's leadership, stating, "This landmark decision underscores President Tinubu's unwavering commitment to the development and prosperity of the North-West region."

The bill, sponsored by Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau, aims to address various challenges faced by the North-West geopolitical zone, including enhancing economic opportunities and improving the quality of life for its people.

He commended Deputy Senate President Barau for his vision and dedication in sponsoring the bill, saying, "His efforts have paved the way for a transformative initiative that promises to catalyze sustainable development, enhance economic opportunities, and improve the quality of life for the people of the North-West."

Meanwhile, the Coalition of APC Youth Movements in Kano State has pledged its full support for the initiative.

"The Coalition of APC Youth Movements in Kano State pledges its unwavering support for this initiative and will work diligently to ensure its successful implementation. Together, we can build a brighter and more prosperous future for the North-West region and Nigeria as a whole," Hon. Gini affirmed.

The establishment of the North-West Development Commission is a significant milestone in the journey towards achieving equitable development and harnessing the full potential of the region's diverse communities.

Segun Adeyemi

