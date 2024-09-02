JAMB exposes 21 applicants using forged results

According to a policy document obtained in Abuja, the board noted that 12 of the 21 candidates were recommended by Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

"JAMB discovered that 21 candidates who paraded fake IJMB results were recommended during the 2023 admission. They were not approved," the board stated.

The revelation highlights a significant lapse in the admission process. These recommendations were made possible due to inadequate certificate screening procedures at the institutions involved.

The board emphasised that all certificates must bear the signature of the institution's head, whether the Vice-Chancellor, Provost, or Rector.

JAMB findings

JAMB's findings have implicated five institutions in total, with ABU Zaria being the most prominent offender.

In response to the growing concerns over the integrity of the admission process, JAMB reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the standards of education in Nigeria.

"These proactive measures, as well as others that are in the pipeline, are to ensure that the gains recorded in the education sector, especially the examination sub-sector, over the years, are not eroded by unscrupulous individuals," JAMB stated.