ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

JAMB exposes 21 applicants using forged results

Segun Adeyemi

This development follows the 2021 unveiling of the Nigerian Post-Secondary Education Data System verification platform by JAMB, which was designed to combat the faking of IJMB and JUPEB results.

Ishaq Oloyede, JAMB Registrar [Facebook]
Ishaq Oloyede, JAMB Registrar [Facebook]

Recommended articles

According to a policy document obtained in Abuja, the board noted that 12 of the 21 candidates were recommended by Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

"JAMB discovered that 21 candidates who paraded fake IJMB results were recommended during the 2023 admission. They were not approved," the board stated.

The revelation highlights a significant lapse in the admission process. These recommendations were made possible due to inadequate certificate screening procedures at the institutions involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

The board emphasised that all certificates must bear the signature of the institution's head, whether the Vice-Chancellor, Provost, or Rector.

READ ALSO: JAMB cracks down on fake A-level results, catches 1,665 candidates

JAMB's findings have implicated five institutions in total, with ABU Zaria being the most prominent offender.

In response to the growing concerns over the integrity of the admission process, JAMB reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the standards of education in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

"These proactive measures, as well as others that are in the pipeline, are to ensure that the gains recorded in the education sector, especially the examination sub-sector, over the years, are not eroded by unscrupulous individuals," JAMB stated.

This development follows the 2021 unveiling of the Nigerian Post-Secondary Education Data System verification platform by JAMB, which was designed to combat the faking of IJMB and JUPEB results.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

JAMB exposes 21 applicants using forged results

JAMB exposes 21 applicants using forged results

5 controversial spendings by Bola Tinubu's administration

5 controversial spendings by Bola Tinubu's administration

Fuel scarcity set to worsen as NNPCL admits $6bn debt to petrol suppliers

Fuel scarcity set to worsen as NNPCL admits $6bn debt to petrol suppliers

VIDEO: Troops withdraw as bandits capture military vehicle in tactical setback

VIDEO: Troops withdraw as bandits capture military vehicle in tactical setback

'Layers of deceit': Atiku slams NNPC over $6 billion debt admission

'Layers of deceit': Atiku slams NNPC over $6 billion debt admission

Lagos residents rejoice as Sanwo-Olu reopens 25% discount food market

Lagos residents rejoice as Sanwo-Olu reopens 25% discount food market

NAF special forces eliminate notorious terrorist kingpin, 5 others in Kaduna

NAF special forces eliminate notorious terrorist kingpin, 5 others in Kaduna

Zamfara Gov appoints Sheikh Gumi's brother Chairman, Security Trust Fund

Zamfara Gov appoints Sheikh Gumi's brother Chairman, Security Trust Fund

APC wins all 21 chairmanship seats, 225 ward councillors in Kebbi LG polls

APC wins all 21 chairmanship seats, 225 ward councillors in Kebbi LG polls

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede [Punch Newspapers]

You're expected to be paid from legitimate source, EFCC boss warns lawyers

First-ever delivery of mpox vaccines in Africa outside of clinical trials arrives in Nigeria. [Credit WHO]

Nigeria becomes first in Africa to receive mpox vaccines – WHO

A heavily armed military convoy of the Nigerian Army pass through a checkpoint. [Getty Images]

DPO killed in gun attack at Zamfara military checkpoint

Seyi Tinubu

Seyi Tinubu launches initiative to help 600,000 sick Nigerians monthly