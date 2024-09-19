IGP Egbetokun reshuffles top police officers, appoints Disu as FCT CP

Disu, previously in charge of the Rivers State Police Command, will take over from Peter Opara, who has been redeployed to the Delta State Police Command.

The reshuffle also sees Commissioner Abaniwonda Olufemi moving from Delta State to assume command in Rivers State.

In a statement issued by Force Public Relations Officer Muyiwa Adejobi, the IGP emphasised that the changes were part of an effort "to strategically emplace a Police Force well efficient for effective policing."

The Police Service Commission approved the redeployment of four other Commissioners of Police to various state commands.

CP Danladi Nda will now oversee Abia State Command, CP Olanrewaju Ishola Olawale has been posted to Lagos State Command, CP Anthonia Adaku Uche-Anya will manage Ebonyi State, and CP Festus Eribo will head Akwa-Ibom State Command.

The IGP highlighted that these postings reflect the police leadership's commitment to "maximum utilisation of human resources available to the Force" and the goal of ensuring the safety of citizens across Nigeria.

Egbetokun urged the newly appointed commissioners to adopt innovative measures to address security challenges in their areas and to align with ongoing police reforms.

