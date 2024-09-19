ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

IGP Egbetokun reshuffles top police officers, appoints Disu as FCT CP

Segun Adeyemi

Egbetokun urged the newly appointed commissioners to adopt innovative measures to address security challenges in their areas and to align with ongoing police reforms.

Disu, previously in charge of the Rivers State Police Command, will take over from Peter Opara, who has been redeployed to the Delta State Police Command. [Channels TV online]
Disu, previously in charge of the Rivers State Police Command, will take over from Peter Opara, who has been redeployed to the Delta State Police Command. [Channels TV online]

Recommended articles

Disu, previously in charge of the Rivers State Police Command, will take over from Peter Opara, who has been redeployed to the Delta State Police Command.

The reshuffle also sees Commissioner Abaniwonda Olufemi moving from Delta State to assume command in Rivers State.

In a statement issued by Force Public Relations Officer Muyiwa Adejobi, the IGP emphasised that the changes were part of an effort "to strategically emplace a Police Force well efficient for effective policing."

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: PSC promotes Lagos, FCT CPs as 682 other senior officers get new ranks

The Police Service Commission approved the redeployment of four other Commissioners of Police to various state commands.

CP Danladi Nda will now oversee Abia State Command, CP Olanrewaju Ishola Olawale has been posted to Lagos State Command, CP Anthonia Adaku Uche-Anya will manage Ebonyi State, and CP Festus Eribo will head Akwa-Ibom State Command.

The IGP highlighted that these postings reflect the police leadership's commitment to "maximum utilisation of human resources available to the Force" and the goal of ensuring the safety of citizens across Nigeria.

Egbetokun urged the newly appointed commissioners to adopt innovative measures to address security challenges in their areas and to align with ongoing police reforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The progress of the Nigeria Police Force and the growth of the country in general are deeply connected," he said, urging the CPs to show diligence in their duties.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP BoT hold talks with National Assembly caucus as party crisis deepens

PDP BoT hold talks with National Assembly caucus as party crisis deepens

'Not Dangote' - OPEC reveals real reason behind high fuel prices in Nigeria

'Not Dangote' - OPEC reveals real reason behind high fuel prices in Nigeria

Nigerians face setback as Canada plans to slash student and work permits

Nigerians face setback as Canada plans to slash student and work permits

IGP Egbetokun reshuffles top police officers, appoints Disu as FCT CP

IGP Egbetokun reshuffles top police officers, appoints Disu as FCT CP

FG issues jail threat to private employers violating ₦70,000 minimum wage

FG issues jail threat to private employers violating ₦70,000 minimum wage

FCT teachers resume strike over unpaid wages, welfare issues with area councils

FCT teachers resume strike over unpaid wages, welfare issues with area councils

Gov Yusuf dissolves all 44 LG caretaker chairmen, hands over to directors

Gov Yusuf dissolves all 44 LG caretaker chairmen, hands over to directors

LP crisis: Abure boycotts Edo campaign, accuses Obi, Otti of conspiracy

LP crisis: Abure boycotts Edo campaign, accuses Obi, Otti of conspiracy

Nigeria to lead $7.7trn global halal market

Nigeria to lead $7.7trn global halal market

Pulse Sports

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor Lazarus Muoka, founder and General Overseer of The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement. [Facebook]

Chosen Church reacts to online mockery of viral 'AK-25' testimony

Monday Okpebholo, Asue Ighodalo and Olumide Akpata. [Facebook]

Edo 2024: PDP accuses APC, Labour Party of "unholy alliance" to exploit voters

Nasarawa State House of Assembly. [Leadership]

Nasarawa Speaker pushes for assembly complex renovation amid hunger crisis

Kogi Police arrest 9 in communal crisis after assassination of traditional ruler

Kogi Police arrest 9 in communal crisis after assassination of traditional ruler