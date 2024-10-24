Helicopter Crash: 3 Bodies Recovered, Rescue Operations Still Underway – NNPCL

Soneye said the helicopter, operated by East Winds Aviation, took off from Port Harcourt NAF Base en route the FPSO – NUIMS ANTAN. with eight persons on board (six passengers and two crew members), name withheld.

According to the NNPCL spokesperson, the helicopter was engaged to transport personnel to its Floating, Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO) facility, NUIMS ANTAN, when it tragically lost contact.

“The helicopter, a Sikorsky SK76 operated by East Wind Aviation, was en route from the Port Harcourt Military Base to the NUIMANTAN oil rig when it crashed into the Atlantic Ocean near Bonny Finima.

“The flight had eight people on board — six passengers and two crew members — when contact was lost at 11:22 am,” he said.

Soneye added that teams from the Nigerian Search and Rescue Unit, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and the National Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) were actively participating in the rescue efforts.

He added that neighbouring aerodromes had been alerted to assist in the ongoing operations.

‘Although no Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT) signal was detected, authorities are using manual methods to track the accident site. Low-flying aircraft and military units are being deployed in the search for survivors,” he said

Soneye said the NNPCL would continue to do everything possible to support the ongoing search and rescue operation.

“We shall continue to monitor the situation and provide regular updates as the events unfold.

“Our prayers are with the passengers, crew and their respective families at this very difficult time.