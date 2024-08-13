Gov Sani removes Kaduna curfew, warns against unverified gatherings

The decision, made by the Kaduna State Security Council under Governor Uba Sani's leadership, follows an extensive review of the security situation in the region.

"Law-abiding citizens are now free to move and engage in legitimate activities with no restriction," the Council declared, signalling a return to normalcy after weeks of restricted movement.

The curfew, which had been in place from 6 pm to 8 am, was removed unanimously by the Council during an assessment meeting held last night, Monday, August 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

Embargo on unverified gathering

However, the Council cautioned that all processions and gatherings must be verified with the relevant agencies to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

"Security forces will continue to be vigilant and will prosecute those posing threats to public peace," the statement warned.

Governor Sani, while presiding over the briefing, expressed gratitude to the security agencies, religious and traditional leaders, and other stakeholders for their efforts in managing the recent unrest.