Gov. Idris approves N75,000 minimum wage, orders payment within 72 hours

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor also directed implementation of the new wage within 72 hours.

He said, “We are making a very important history today as we have the presence of NLC leadership who coincidentally came for a meeting here in Kebbi.

“I want to remind us that the NLC leadership overwhelmingly supported me as they had come into the state during my electioneering campaign to support me – as one of their own.

“I assure you that I will not disappoint you, and I will not disappoint people of Kebbi and its workers at all levels.”

Idris also directed that all categories of workers in the state must benefit.

“I reiterate my commitment and sincerity to using the Kebbi resources judiciously, with fear of God and I will not fail you, and will not fail Kebbi workers.

“In my administration, I don’t owe pension, gratuity, leave grants and death benefits. Salaries are being paid as at when due, and October salary should be paid with approved new minimum wage within 72 hours after the signing of the law,” he directed.

The governor commended the Minimum Wage Committee, headed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Yakubu Bala-Tafida, the Organised Labour and workers for being alive to their responsibilities in the state.

In his response, Ajaero, thanked the governor for not disappointing the union, while encouraging other governors to emulate his leadership style and giant stride in the state.

“You are a leader who combines infrastructural development with human capital development.

“I advise other governors to visit Kebbi, to see for themselves in order to emulate Gov. Idris’ leadership style and giant strides across all sectors of human endeavours.

“Kebbi has no 13 per cent derivation allocation, and is not one of the states with huge Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), due to its strategic position but the governor approved N75,000 while other states with better income advantage cannot approved more than N70,000.