Abuja National Mosque makes history with first Igbo Imam

Segun Adeyemi

Usman’s appointment represents a significant step towards inclusivity within the Nigerian Muslim community, offering hope for greater unity and understanding across the nation.

The National Mosque in Abuja, Nigeria. [Getty Images]
Usman is set to deliver his inaugural khutbah (sermon) today, Friday, October 18, during the Jumm’at prayer.

His appointment has been widely praised, particularly by the South East Muslim Organisation of Nigeria (SEMON), which sees it as a testament to Usman’s dedication to Islamic scholarship and leadership.

In a statement, SEMON commended the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) for fostering inclusivity under the leadership of its President-General, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Professor Iliyasu Usman on your appointment as an Imam of the National Mosque, Abuja. This prestigious role reflects your unwavering dedication and scholarly excellence,” SEMON stated.

The organisation highlighted the significance of this appointment, describing it as both a personal achievement and a divine responsibility.

“This is not only a personal milestone but a divine blessing and responsibility to lead the Ummah in worship and service to Allah,” the statement continued.

SEMON also expressed hope that Usman’s leadership would strengthen the Igbo Muslim community and promote unity among Nigeria's wider Muslim population.

“We pray that Allah (SWT) grants you the wisdom, strength, and steadfastness to fulfil this sacred duty with diligence, integrity, and humility.”

