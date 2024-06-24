ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Nigerians told to avoid locally made kunu, zobo amid cholera outbreak

Segun Adeyemi

The Federal Government urged State and Local Governments to increase monitoring of environmental health standards at all establishments where food and beverages are sold across the country.

Kunu and Zobo. [Facebook]
Kunu and Zobo. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Iziaq Salako, the Minister of State for Environment, issued this recommendation in a statement released in Abuja on Monday, June 24.

As contained in the statement, Salako urged Nigerians to adopt preventive measures, including maintaining a clean environment and properly disposing of waste in designated areas.

“Ensure the use of clean and safe water. Water from suspicious sources should be well boiled or treated by adding one pack of chlorine solution to 100 parts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Avoid locally prepared drinks like kunu, zobo, fura da nono, koko, fruit juice among others except it is certain that the preparation was done in a hygienic and safe manner.

“Wash hands regularly with soap under running water, especially after using the toilet, cleaning a child who has gone to the toilet, before preparing food, before and after eating, and after playing with animals,” he said, according to Daily Trust.

He also urged State and Local Governments to increase monitoring of environmental health standards at all establishments where food and beverages are sold across the country.

These places include markets, service stations, schools, restaurants, stadiums, religious venues, and sporting events.

ADVERTISEMENT

Salako emphasised that these measures are crucial in preventing the further spread and transmission of cholera and will contribute significantly to its prevention and control.

He also called upon all Commissioners for Environment and Local Government Chairpersons to support environmental health officers in intensifying sanitation and hygiene through enhanced community-led sanitation initiatives.

Furthermore, he emphasised the importance of strengthening collaboration with health authorities and other stakeholders, aligning with the federal government’s “one health” approach.

Minister of Water Resources, Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev [Facebook]
Minister of Water Resources, Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

In another development, the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation led by Professor Joseph Terlumun Utsev has been lauded for its effective implementation of President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Asiwaju Core-Supporters Network made this commendation in a statement signed by its President, Engr. Ademola S. Adedeji.

The Pro-Tinubu group said the Minister has embraced innovative solutions to address water scarcity and climate change.

Adedeji further hailed Utsev for aligning with international best practices and leveraging cutting-edge technology to optimise water use and promote agricultural productivity.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. He is a member of the Association of West Africa Legislative Correspondents (AWALCO) and has covered the ECOWAS for the past two years. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ogun confirms 1 death and 9 new cholera cases amid outbreak

Ogun confirms 1 death and 9 new cholera cases amid outbreak

Lagos ex-speaker Ikuforiji acquitted in money laundering case

Lagos ex-speaker Ikuforiji acquitted in money laundering case

Farmer's wristwatch 'swallowed by cow' is found 50 years later

Farmer's wristwatch 'swallowed by cow' is found 50 years later

Gov Alia inherits ₦359bn salary arrears, vows to prioritise workers' salaries

Gov Alia inherits ₦359bn salary arrears, vows to prioritise workers' salaries

Heat stroke kills over 1,300 Hajj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia this year

Heat stroke kills over 1,300 Hajj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia this year

Nigerians told to avoid locally made kunu, zobo amid cholera outbreak

Nigerians told to avoid locally made kunu, zobo amid cholera outbreak

Court acquits ex-Lagos Speaker Ikuforiji, aide of money laundering charges

Court acquits ex-Lagos Speaker Ikuforiji, aide of money laundering charges

Shettima reacts to alleged plot to dethrone Sultan of Sokoto

Shettima reacts to alleged plot to dethrone Sultan of Sokoto

Witness says Emefiele unfairly awarded contracts to his wife, brother-in-law

Witness says Emefiele unfairly awarded contracts to his wife, brother-in-law

Pulse Sports

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Edo State Governorship candidate, Patience Ndidi. [Vanguard]

Edo governorship candidate applauds Nigerian fathers for their sacrifices

A boy in the kitchen doing the dishes [iStock]

Why Nigerian parents must involve boys in house chores just like girls

Aerial view on Lagos island and the Lagos harbour. [Getty Images]

Reps approved Shippers Council Regulatory Bill gets crucial backing

Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu

'Time to stop this insensitivity' - Peter Obi faults move to buy new presidential jet