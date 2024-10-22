FG Launches ‘Green Money Project’ to Support 100,000 Young Farmers

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project is a presidential initiative to equip young farmers with the tools and knowledge to contribute to the agricultural sector.

The project aims to attract, train, and support youth in agriculture.

Yinusa emphasized President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to revitalizing Nigeria’s agriculture sector, recognizing its potential to drive economic growth and address unemployment, hunger, and poverty.

“President Tinubu is dedicated to supporting farmers and communities in transformative ways that will lead to the full revival of Nigerian agriculture.

“Our role is to support his vision and help implement projects that align with his Renewed Hope Agenda for agriculture”.

He stated the president’s focus on promoting economic development through job creation, ensuring food security, and eradicating poverty.

“Nigerian farmers are among the most hardworking and resilient globally, but they need greater support to excel. Youth will play a vital role in this agricultural transformation”.

Yinusa also acknowledged the challenges faced by young Nigerians in fully participating in agriculture, pledging the government’s commitment to addressing these barriers through practical solutions.

Mr Charles Folayan, the Coordinator of the Green Money Project, said the initiative will focus on creating a comprehensive database of young farmers nationwide to enhance their capacity and support agribusiness and value chain development.

He noted that modern agricultural practices, such as mechanization, technology, and climate-smart farming, will be central to the project.

NAN reports that the project is being implemented in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, the Federal Ministry of Education, and the National Agriculture Development Fund.