FG ranks NAQS high in PEBEC regulatory reforms assessment

Achieving an outstanding perfect score of 100%, NAQS outperformed 35 other federal ministries, departments, and agencies.

Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, the President’s special adviser on ease of doing business, announced this recognition at the inaugural PEBEC town hall meeting in Abuja, highlighting NAQS’s dedication to excellence and service delivery.

NAQS boss reacts to new feat

Pulse Nigeria

Dr Vincent Isegbe, the Director-General of NAQS, thanked everyone for the recognition, crediting the achievement to the teamwork of the NAQS PEBEC Team and the outstanding leadership of the Honorable Minister, Senator Abubakar Kyari.

He said, “We owe a significant portion of this success to the exceptional leadership and support of our Honorable Minister, Senator Abubakar Kyari. His dedication to driving NAQS to the top has been invaluable.

"The Honorable Minister’s vigilance in monitoring our performance on the PEBEC tracker daily and his consistent reminders to maintain our rightful position at number one have kept us motivated and focused, allowing NAQS to align completely with the renewed hope agenda of the current administration.”