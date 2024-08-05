FG issues travel alert to Nigerians in UK amid rising violence

This alert follows recent violent riots triggered by the tragic killing of three young girls at a concert in the UK.

The violence, which has escalated significantly, has seen attacks on law enforcement agents and substantial damage to infrastructure.

The Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted the dangerous conditions in a press release issued on Monday, August 5, 2024.

Eche Abu-Obe, spokesperson for the Ministry, emphasised the need for heightened vigilance.

“Citizens are strongly advised to avoid political processions, protests, rallies, and any large gatherings.

“Staying alert and avoiding crowded areas are crucial for personal safety,” said Abu-Obe.

The unrest, primarily attributed to demonstrations by far-right and other extremist groups, has been exacerbated by the deaths of the three girls.

These disturbances have fostered an anti-immigration sentiment, with Muslim immigrants and people of colour facing increased hostility.

Nigerian citizens in the UK are encouraged to report any relevant information to the High Commission via email at hc@nigeriahc.org.uk or by calling +442078391244.