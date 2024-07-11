FG bows to pressure as FEC orders removal of universities from IPPIS

This decision reverses the federal government's previous approval.

The directive was issued during a council meeting led by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, shared the update on his verified X handle.

The directive was given to Senator George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

This move aims to resolve the ongoing conflict between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the government.

FEC approves creation of science and tech varsity

In another development, the FEC approved the creation of the National University of Science and Technology in Abuja, a Pan-African Institute focused on training African scientists and technologists.

This institution, the first in Nigeria, is expected to enhance scientific and technological development across Africa.

“The council asked the Secretary of the Government of the Federation to expedite the implementation of the Council decision made months ago, separating the universities from the IPPIS platform.

“The Council ratified the anticipatory approval given on May 28, 2023, by former President Muhammadu Buhari to establish the university in the Federal Capital.