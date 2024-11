Utuama served as Delta State’s Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General from 1999 to 2007 before assuming office as the Deputy Governor under former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan from 2007 to 2015. His impact on the state’s legal and political landscape remains widely recognised.

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori expressed profound sorrow over the passing of Utuama.

“I received the devastating news of his death with great shock. He was a gentleman politician, a scholar who distinguished himself in the service of his people,” Oborevwori stated in a heartfelt message delivered by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon.

Highlighting Utuama’s contributions, Oborevwori remarked, “The deceased was a world-class academic scholar whose teachings and research undertakings had contributed immensely to the Nigerian legal profession and jurisprudence. On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I mourn the passing of a gentleman, a scholar, and astute politician.”

As the state mourns his loss, Governor Oborevwori offered prayers for the departed, hoping for divine comfort for Utuama’s family and friends as they navigate this challenging time.