Unrest in Ondo as EFCC raid sparks youth protests, police reacts

Segun Adeyemi

The Ondo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Saka Ogunleye, urged young people to remain peaceful, assuring them that the government is addressing the situation.

Angry Ondo youths demonstrating at the Oba Adesida Road in Akure. [Punch]
Angry Ondo youths demonstrating at the Oba Adesida Road in Akure. [Punch]

As reported by Channels TV, EFCC officers raided two nightclubs in Akure on Saturday morning, detaining 127 individuals whom they accused of being involved in online fraud.

Protesters allege that the EFCC officers harassed, arrested, and caused damage to property during the operation. Equipped with signs displaying their discontent, the demonstrators demanded justice for their peers.

One protester, Femi Akinremi, urgently implored both the state and federal authorities to scrutinise the conduct of EFCC personnel thoroughly.

“When has it become a crime for citizens to enjoy themselves at nightclubs? The guys (EFCC personnel) just entered into the nightclubs and started arresting our friends. Is it every youth in clubs that is into ‘yahoo yahoo?” he asked, as quoted by Punch.

Meanwhile, the EFCC released a statement via its official X platform, stating that the 127 youths apprehended during the operations were suspected of engaging in internet fraud.

The commission emphasised that its operatives conducted the operation without causing harm to individuals or property.

