Peter Obi @ 63 - 'Donate all gifts intended to care homes, schools, others'

Segun Adeyemi

Peter Obi [Getty Images]

Obi, who turns another year on Friday, July 19, made this appeal in a lengthy statement posted on his official X handle.

He wrote, "I also appeal that all gifts intended for my birthday be donated to care homes, schools, and hospitals, which will greatly benefit from your generosity.

"I have, therefore, personally redirected the resources I would have used for celebrations towards supporting critical areas such as health, education, and poverty alleviation.

"I firmly believe that through these sacrifices, God Almighty will grant your heartfelt wishes for me and answer our prayers. Thank you for your kind thoughts and prayers."

READ ALSO: Why Peter Obi didn't publicly celebrate Wole Soyinka's [Editor's Opinion]

The former Anambra State governor also urged Nigerians to pray for the nation and other distressed countries.

He urged the leaders of their respective countries to act as men and women after God's heart and use the nation's resources to better the lives of the common man.

"Let us present ourselves, as political leaders, to God, so that He may touch our hearts to make sacrifices, utilise public resources for the greater good, and prioritise the needs of the poor and marginalised. Let us also provide better opportunities for our youth to thrive," he wrote.

