Dangote Refinery debunks claims of selling petrol above ₦1,000/litre

The refinery’s response follows statements by some oil marketers suggesting Dangote’s petrol pricing is markedly higher than the import cost.

On Friday, members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) hinted that petrol from the refinery is priced over ₦1,000 per litre, making importation more cost-effective.

READ ALSO: Marketers consider fuel importation as Dangote Refinery allegedly underdelivers

ADVERTISEMENT

According to IPMAN's National Assistant Secretary, Yakubu Suleiman, the current landing cost for imported petrol stands at ₦978.01 per litre, below the alleged price set by Dangote.

Suleiman, during an interview on Arise Television, said, “We have to go where the price is lower and where we can make a profit. We must also consider the impact on Nigerians.”

IPMAN's comments reflect a broader concern within the industry about escalating fuel prices and the strain on consumers.

In a swift rebuttal on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, Dangote Group categorically dismissed the reports, calling them "fake news."

ADVERTISEMENT

The company did not, however, provide additional details on its actual pricing strategy or the factors influencing any price adjustments.