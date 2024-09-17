ADVERTISEMENT
Chosen Church reacts to online mockery of viral 'AK-25' testimony

Segun Adeyemi

The church denounced the viral clip as fake and emphasised that the story was taken out of context.

Pastor Lazarus Muoka, founder and General Overseer of The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement. [Facebook]
The controversy erupted after a video circulated online showing a woman allegedly claiming to have disarmed four armed robbers and seized an "AK-25" rifle.

Pastor Chidi Louis, the church's Head of Public Relations and Media, clarified the situation in a statement.

"Nigerians should disregard the fake video and visit our church platform to listen to the complete testimony for better understanding. The woman's story occurred in a dream, not in reality," Louis explained, according to Vanguard.

"Don't believe everything you see on the internet. Bloggers often edit content to ridicule the work of God. Most of these bloggers are wicked and devilish," Louis warned.

To clarify the situation, the church's media department released the full version of the testimony on its TikTok handle, showing that the woman's account was based on a dream.

In the video, she initially referred to the weapon as an "AK-25," but a pastor corrected her, stating it was an AK-47.

The church has called on the public to be wary of misleading online content.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

