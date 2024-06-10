NDA releases list of candidates for 76 regular courses - Here's how to check

With a rich history dating back to February 5, 1964, the NDA stands as a venerable institution, dedicated to shaping young men and women into educated, brave, and capable leaders.

Its unwavering goal is to equip each officer cadet with the necessary knowledge, skills, and values through a blend of military, academic, and character development.

The academy is overseen by the Commandant, Major-General JO Ochai, and the NDA Council, chaired by the Minister of Defence. It is led by a team dedicated to its mission.

ADVERTISEMENT

Air Vice-Marshal SK Aneke is the Deputy Commandant and Director of Studies.

How to check the list of candidates for NDA 76th Regular Course

Step one: Log on to www.nda.edu.ng, which will take you to the home page.

Step two: Click on the "APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION INTO THE NIGERIAN DEFENCE ACADEMY 76 REGULAR COURSE" bolding on the home page.

Step three: Following the instructions in step two will take you to another page.

ADVERTISEMENT