Bomb explodes at popular livestock market in Yobe

According to Ali Hassan, a resident of Buni who communicated the details via telephone to a Channels Television correspondent, the incident occurred around 12:30 PM on Friday, July 26.

The blast injured a girl, who is currently receiving medical treatment at a local health facility in Buni Yadi.

Captain Muhammad Shehu, the spokesman for the Sector 2 Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai, confirmed the explosion and provided further details.

ADVERTISEMENT

He disclosed that another IED planted in the market was discovered and successfully neutralised by the Army, preventing further casualties and damage.

Cause of explosion

Captain Shehu emphasised that the incident was caused by a planted IED and clarified that it was not a suicide bombing.

This quick action by the Army has likely saved many lives and avoided further chaos in the area.

Buni Yadi, situated 54 kilometres from Damaturu, the state capital, has a history of violence and was once under Boko Haram insurgents' control for two years.

ADVERTISEMENT