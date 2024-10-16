'Mind your business' - Bishop Oyedepo slams critics over pastors’ retirement

Speaking at Bishop Aremu's valedictory service on Tuesday, October 15, at Winners Chapel in Orita Bashorun, Oyedepo urged critics to "mind their business."

The church announced the retirement of Aremu and Abioye, who had served for three and four decades, respectively, as part of its operational guidelines.

However, many Nigerians questioned the timing and decision, igniting debate online.

Oyedepo defends church's retirement policy

Addressing this response, Oyedepo stood firm, citing the church's longstanding policies.

He shared that the "Administrative Policy of 1998 was reviewed in 2001, and The Mandate of 2012 was revised in 2024."

Oyedepo emphasised the church's adherence to divine principles in his message, adding, "It is wisdom to learn what is working and find out what makes it work. Everything works here."

Bishop Oyedepo also cited the Bible in Genesis 49:26, stressing that pastors have no personal inheritance in ministry roles.

He encouraged his retired colleagues to focus on spiritual growth, reminding them, "There's no such thing as the best today or tomorrow; what matters is your pursuit of God."