Ameachi accused of opposing Tinubu's 'Renewed Hope' agenda

The National Coordinator of the APC Young Leaders Forum (APC-YLF), a faction of the All Progressive Congress, made this allegation.

According to its coordinator, Comrade Usman Aminu, the group alleged that some presidential caucuses have been covering up the corrupt practices of Muhammed Bello-Koko, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), whom they described as a stooge for the ex-transport minister.

Reps clear NPA boss

This allegation comes after the House of Representatives committee on public petitions dismissed a petition against Bello-Koko over an alleged ₦178 billion debt.

The petitioner had, among other things, demanded that the management of NPA explain why the debt had increased from ₦135 billion in 2018 to ₦178 billion in 2024.

However, The Cable reported that at the public hearing in February, no group representative appeared before the committee to defend the allegation levelled against NPA and its managing director.

Fresh allegations against NPA boss

In a fresh call for Bello-Koko’s ouster, the APC group alleged that “Fraud, extortion, tax evasion, forgery and money laundering are the tags that Bello Koko is often known for both in Nigeria and across borders.

“Following refusal of the Nigerian government to hold Bello Koko accountable despite undeniable corruption cases established against the MD by the EFCC, a UK-based fraud and corruption investigators dug further and found Koko to be deeply involved in so many alleged criminal acts bordering on money laundering, fraud, forgery, tax evasion and extortion.