Dangote Refinery - Aliko silences critics, confirms surplus order abroad

The refinery has exported oil produce to European nations, Singapore, and offshore Lome.

During a tour of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals and Dangote Fertiliser Limited complex by House of Representatives members, Dangote criticised the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) for allegedly misrepresenting the quality of locally refined products to justify continued dirty fuel imports.

"I urge you to even set up a committee that will take samples at filling stations and take our own sample because I must tell you that all the test certificates people are flaunting around are fake certificates," Dangote said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Dangote emphasised the refinery's commitment to producing superior diesel, noting, "We produce the best diesel in Nigeria. It is disheartening that instead of safeguarding the market, the regulator is undermining it."

He invited the regulator to compare Dangote's refined products with imports, stressing, "Transparency is paramount to us."

Supporting Dangote, Devakumar Edwin, Vice President of Gas and Oil at Dangote Industries Limited, highlighted concerns from Belgium and the Netherlands about high-sulfur diesel imported into Nigeria, prompting bans on such exports to West Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edwin assured lawmakers that the refinery meets Euro V specifications and can fulfil 100% of Nigeria's demand for petrol, diesel, kerosene, and aviation fuel, with a surplus for export.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abass admired the refinery's infrastructure and promised a thorough investigation into the quality of imported refined products.