Dangote Refinery - Aliko silences critics, confirms surplus order abroad

Segun Adeyemi

Dangote emphasised the refinery's commitment to producing superior diesel, noting that they produce the best diesel in Nigeria.

Aliko Dangote's refinery project has the capacity to produce 650,000 barrels per day. [Nairametrics]
The refinery has exported oil produce to European nations, Singapore, and offshore Lome.

During a tour of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals and Dangote Fertiliser Limited complex by House of Representatives members, Dangote criticised the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) for allegedly misrepresenting the quality of locally refined products to justify continued dirty fuel imports.

"I urge you to even set up a committee that will take samples at filling stations and take our own sample because I must tell you that all the test certificates people are flaunting around are fake certificates," Dangote said.

L-R: Lab Analyst at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Ashiru Umar Abdullahi; President/CE, Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote; Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu; Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen; House Leader, House of Representatives, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere, conducting a laboratory test analysis of diesel quality during the Honourable Members of House of Representatives delegates visit to Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Petrochemicals and Fertiliser Plant in Lekki, on Saturday, July 20, 2024.
Dangote emphasised the refinery's commitment to producing superior diesel, noting, "We produce the best diesel in Nigeria. It is disheartening that instead of safeguarding the market, the regulator is undermining it."

He invited the regulator to compare Dangote's refined products with imports, stressing, "Transparency is paramount to us."

Supporting Dangote, Devakumar Edwin, Vice President of Gas and Oil at Dangote Industries Limited, highlighted concerns from Belgium and the Netherlands about high-sulfur diesel imported into Nigeria, prompting bans on such exports to West Africa.

Edwin assured lawmakers that the refinery meets Euro V specifications and can fulfil 100% of Nigeria's demand for petrol, diesel, kerosene, and aviation fuel, with a surplus for export.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abass admired the refinery's infrastructure and promised a thorough investigation into the quality of imported refined products.

"The refinery stands as a beacon of hope for our country as we navigate through the turbulent waters of energy supply challenges," he stated, commending the facility as a national pride and a testament to visionary leadership and determination.

Dangote Refinery - Aliko silences critics, confirms surplus order abroad

