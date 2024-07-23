ADVERTISEMENT
Akpabio succumbs, apologises to Senator Natasha over ‘nightclub’ comment

Segun Adeyemi

Akpabio has dismissed claims circulating on social media about his personal life and his alleged escapades with women.

Godswill Akpabio and Natasha Akpoti.
Godswill Akpabio and Natasha Akpoti. [Facebook]

The incident, where Akpabio told Akpoti-Uduaghan not to speak without his recognition and likened the Senate to a “nightclub,” sparked outrage on social media, with numerous women’s groups criticising his comments as sexist and insulting to women.

In his apology during Tuesday’s plenary, Akpabio expressed regret and emphasised his respect for women.

“I will not intentionally denigrate any woman, and I always pray that God will uplift women,” Akpabio stated.

He then addressed Akpoti-Uduaghan directly, saying, “Distinguished Senator Natasha, I want to apologise to you.”

Akpabio acknowledged the backlash on social media, noting, “The interest shown in the social media shows that we have enemies. I felt I should tender a public apology to you. I do not mean any harm. People should concentrate on things that will move this country forward.”

Natasha Akpoti and Godswill Akpabio. [Facebook]
Natasha Akpoti and Godswill Akpabio.

He also called for responsible use of social media, stating, “Social media handlers should practice with decorum. We won’t, out of anger, regulate social media.”

Additionally, Akpabio dismissed claims circulating on social media about his personal life, asserting, “I have only one wife, and she is enough for me.”

The apology comes as an attempt to quell the controversy and redirect focus towards constructive national discourse.

