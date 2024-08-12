WAEC releases 2024 WASSCE results - here's how to check

The examination, conducted between April 30 and June 24, saw the participation of 1,805,216 candidates out of 1,814,736 registered from 25,126 secondary schools across Nigeria.

Amos Josiah Dangut, head of WAEC Nigeria, disclosed that 93.39% of the candidates had their results fully processed and released.

However, 119,327 candidates (6.61%) are still awaiting the processing of some subjects.

In a significant move, WAEC withheld the results of 215,267 candidates (11.92%) due to various reported cases of examination malpractice.

“This reflects a 4.37% decrease in malpractice cases compared to the previous year,” Dangut noted.

The performance analysis reveals that 1,332,089 candidates (73.79%) obtained credits in at least five subjects, while 1,301,941 candidates (72.12%) earned credits in five subjects, including English and Mathematics.

Despite these figures, the pass rate for this category marks a 7.69% decrease from 2023.

How to check WASSCE 2024 result

Step 1 - Candidates can check their results online by visiting the WAEC website: https://waecdirect.org

Step 2: Input your login details.

Step 3: Select the year and period of the exam.