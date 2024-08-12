ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

WAEC releases 2024 WASSCE results - here's how to check

Segun Adeyemi

WAEC withheld the results of 215,267 candidates (11.92%) due to various reported cases of examination malpractice.

WASSCE
WASSCE

Recommended articles

The examination, conducted between April 30 and June 24, saw the participation of 1,805,216 candidates out of 1,814,736 registered from 25,126 secondary schools across Nigeria.

Amos Josiah Dangut, head of WAEC Nigeria, disclosed that 93.39% of the candidates had their results fully processed and released.

However, 119,327 candidates (6.61%) are still awaiting the processing of some subjects.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a significant move, WAEC withheld the results of 215,267 candidates (11.92%) due to various reported cases of examination malpractice.

“This reflects a 4.37% decrease in malpractice cases compared to the previous year,” Dangut noted.

The performance analysis reveals that 1,332,089 candidates (73.79%) obtained credits in at least five subjects, while 1,301,941 candidates (72.12%) earned credits in five subjects, including English and Mathematics.

Despite these figures, the pass rate for this category marks a 7.69% decrease from 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Step 1 - Candidates can check their results online by visiting the WAEC website: https://waecdirect.org

Step 2: Input your login details.

Step 3: Select the year and period of the exam.

Step 4: Results will be rolled out.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NIS summons wife for ripping husband’s passport at Lagos Airport

NIS summons wife for ripping husband’s passport at Lagos Airport

Edo 2024: Audit report released as Ighodalo tops opinion poll

Edo 2024: Audit report released as Ighodalo tops opinion poll

Edo 2024: Oshiomhole's claims debunked as court clears Ighodalo's candidacy

Edo 2024: Oshiomhole's claims debunked as court clears Ighodalo's candidacy

WAEC releases 2024 WASSCE results - here's how to check

WAEC releases 2024 WASSCE results - here's how to check

'I'm not satisfied with my work,' - Vice President resigns after 11 days in office

'I'm not satisfied with my work,' - Vice President resigns after 11 days in office

Couple in passport mutilation saga at Lagos Airport trade tackles over incident

Couple in passport mutilation saga at Lagos Airport trade tackles over incident

Pilot dies in helicopter crash into hotel roof, investigation ongoing

Pilot dies in helicopter crash into hotel roof, investigation ongoing

Senate denies claims of setting its salaries, receiving special funds from Tinubu

Senate denies claims of setting its salaries, receiving special funds from Tinubu

UNIBEN bans hot plates, ring boilers in hostels to reduce energy costs

UNIBEN bans hot plates, ring boilers in hostels to reduce energy costs

Pulse Sports

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

There has been a global unrest in countries like Lebanon, Venezuela, Nigeria, UK and others. [Getty Images]

Global unrest - Nigeria, Kenya, UK and other countries facing protests in 2024

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. [Getty Images]

Military seizes control in Bangladesh as PM Hasina flees

Nigeria-Air [TheNation]

Court halts Nigeria Air deal with Ethiopian Airlines

Ola-Olukoyede is the new EFCC Chairman [Solacebase]

Kogi State officials surrender to EFCC amid ₦46bn corruption scandal