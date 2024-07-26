ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

List of postal codes in Bayelsa State

Anna Ajayi

Postal codes are a system of identifying locations for mail delivery.

Postal codes in Bayelsa State [BayelsaWatch]
Postal codes in Bayelsa State [BayelsaWatch]

Bayelsa State, located in the South-South geopolitical zone of Nigeria, comprises several Local Government Areas (LGAs), each with its own postal code.

Recommended articles

The postal code system is essential for mail delivery and identification of specific regions. Below is a detailed breakdown of the postal codes for each LGA in Bayelsa State.

  • Yenagoa Main Town: 560001
  • Edepie/Etegwe: 560212
  • Ekeki: 560211
  • Kpansia: 560213
  • Swali: 560222
  • Opolo/Ekeki Housing Estate: 560221
ADVERTISEMENT

Brass, known for its coastal and cultural heritage, has postal codes for its key areas.

  • Brass Main Town: 562101
  • Twown-Brass: 562103
  • Sangana: 562104
  • Odioma: 562105
  • Nembe Main Town: 562102
  • Okoroba: 562106
  • Ogbolomabiri: 562107
  • Bassambiri: 562108
ADVERTISEMENT

Ogbia, a region rich in natural resources, especially oil, has the following postal codes.

  • Ogbia Town: 562103
  • Otuoke: 562104
  • Kolo: 562105
  • Imiringi: 562106
  • Sagbama Main Town: 561103
  • Odi: 561104
  • Toru-Orua: 561105
  • Agbere: 561106
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Amassoma: 560103
  • Ogboinbiri: 560104
  • Otuan: 560105
  • Oporoma: 560106
  • Peremabiri: 560107
  • Ekowe: 560108
  • Ekeremor Main Town: 561102
  • Aleibiri: 561108
  • Angalabiri: 561109
  • Obololo: 561110
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Kaiama: 560102
  • Opokuma: 560106
  • Sabagreia: 560107
  • Igbedi: 560108

N.B: This list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time.

Postal codes in Bayelsa State are critical for the efficient operation of mail services, navigation, and regional identification. The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) uses these codes to organise and deliver mail accurately and promptly. Each postal code uniquely identifies a specific area, ensuring that mail and packages reach their intended destinations without delay.

For more detailed information, including specific postal codes for smaller districts or neighbourhoods, you can refer to this comprehensive list.

ADVERTISEMENT

Source: Bayelsa State Postal Code

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How do pigeons know where to fly? The answer will surprise you

How do pigeons know where to fly? The answer will surprise you

Emergency Response Africa boosts community safety with First Aid, CPR training

Emergency Response Africa boosts community safety with First Aid, CPR training

Top 5 most notorious drug lords of all time

Top 5 most notorious drug lords of all time

List of postal codes in Bayelsa State

List of postal codes in Bayelsa State

Here's why boarding a plane in shorts is a terrible idea

Here's why boarding a plane in shorts is a terrible idea

Your child's swimwear colour could save their life, here's why

Your child's swimwear colour could save their life, here's why

It's not just Ghana, here is a list of African countries that eat fufu

It's not just Ghana, here is a list of African countries that eat fufu

New homecare providing service launches in Lagos, Nigeria

New homecare providing service launches in Lagos, Nigeria

Netizens choose social media as more addictive than sex and others

Netizens choose social media as more addictive than sex and others

As a woman, these are 6 reasons you should get a job before you marry

As a woman, these are 6 reasons you should get a job before you marry

List of postal codes in Abia State

List of postal codes in Abia State

How to make 5 simple drinks for glowing skin

How to make 5 simple drinks for glowing skin

Pulse Sports

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Postal codes in Kaduna state [Tripadvisor]

List of postal codes in Kaduna State

Folorunsho Alakija's mansion [Facebook]

7 most expensive houses in Nigeria

Postal Codes in Anambra State [HeartbeatoftheEast]

List of postal codes in Anambra State

An AI-generated image of a mum jealous of her daughter

Family jealousy: Why some parents envy their own children