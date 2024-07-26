List of postal codes in Bayelsa State

The postal code system is essential for mail delivery and identification of specific regions. Below is a detailed breakdown of the postal codes for each LGA in Bayelsa State.

Yenagoa LGA

Yenagoa Main Town: 560001

Edepie/Etegwe: 560212

Ekeki: 560211

Kpansia: 560213

Swali: 560222

Opolo/Ekeki Housing Estate: 560221

Brass LGA

Brass, known for its coastal and cultural heritage, has postal codes for its key areas.

Brass Main Town: 562101

Twown-Brass: 562103

Sangana: 562104

Odioma: 562105

Nembe LGA

Nembe Main Town: 562102

Okoroba: 562106

Ogbolomabiri: 562107

Bassambiri: 562108

Ogbia LGA

Ogbia, a region rich in natural resources, especially oil, has the following postal codes.

Ogbia Town: 562103

Otuoke: 562104

Kolo: 562105

Imiringi: 562106

Sagbama LGA

Sagbama Main Town: 561103

Odi: 561104

Toru-Orua: 561105

Agbere: 561106

Southern Ijaw LGA

Amassoma: 560103

Ogboinbiri: 560104

Otuan: 560105

Oporoma: 560106

Peremabiri: 560107

Ekowe: 560108

Ekeremor LGA

Ekeremor Main Town: 561102

Aleibiri: 561108

Angalabiri: 561109

Obololo: 561110

Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA

Kaiama: 560102

Opokuma: 560106

Sabagreia: 560107

Igbedi: 560108

N.B: This list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time.

Importance of Postal Codes

Postal codes in Bayelsa State are critical for the efficient operation of mail services, navigation, and regional identification. The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) uses these codes to organise and deliver mail accurately and promptly. Each postal code uniquely identifies a specific area, ensuring that mail and packages reach their intended destinations without delay.

For more detailed information, including specific postal codes for smaller districts or neighbourhoods, you can refer to this comprehensive list.

