Bayelsa State, located in the South-South geopolitical zone of Nigeria, comprises several Local Government Areas (LGAs), each with its own postal code.
List of postal codes in Bayelsa State
Postal codes are a system of identifying locations for mail delivery.
The postal code system is essential for mail delivery and identification of specific regions. Below is a detailed breakdown of the postal codes for each LGA in Bayelsa State.
Yenagoa LGA
- Yenagoa Main Town: 560001
- Edepie/Etegwe: 560212
- Ekeki: 560211
- Kpansia: 560213
- Swali: 560222
- Opolo/Ekeki Housing Estate: 560221
Brass LGA
Brass, known for its coastal and cultural heritage, has postal codes for its key areas.
- Brass Main Town: 562101
- Twown-Brass: 562103
- Sangana: 562104
- Odioma: 562105
Nembe LGA
- Nembe Main Town: 562102
- Okoroba: 562106
- Ogbolomabiri: 562107
- Bassambiri: 562108
Ogbia LGA
Ogbia, a region rich in natural resources, especially oil, has the following postal codes.
- Ogbia Town: 562103
- Otuoke: 562104
- Kolo: 562105
- Imiringi: 562106
Sagbama LGA
- Sagbama Main Town: 561103
- Odi: 561104
- Toru-Orua: 561105
- Agbere: 561106
Southern Ijaw LGA
- Amassoma: 560103
- Ogboinbiri: 560104
- Otuan: 560105
- Oporoma: 560106
- Peremabiri: 560107
- Ekowe: 560108
Ekeremor LGA
- Ekeremor Main Town: 561102
- Aleibiri: 561108
- Angalabiri: 561109
- Obololo: 561110
Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA
- Kaiama: 560102
- Opokuma: 560106
- Sabagreia: 560107
- Igbedi: 560108
N.B: This list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time.
Importance of Postal Codes
Postal codes in Bayelsa State are critical for the efficient operation of mail services, navigation, and regional identification. The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) uses these codes to organise and deliver mail accurately and promptly. Each postal code uniquely identifies a specific area, ensuring that mail and packages reach their intended destinations without delay.
For more detailed information, including specific postal codes for smaller districts or neighbourhoods, you can refer to this comprehensive list.
Source: Bayelsa State Postal Code
