Men, here are things you should know about periods

What is a period?

A period is simply the monthly shedding of the lining of the uterus. The uterus is kind of like a big, comfy house for a baby to grow in if a woman gets pregnant. But if there's no pregnancy, the lining isn't needed, so the body sheds it. This shedding is what we call a period.

How often do periods happen?

Periods usually happen once a month, but this can vary from woman to woman. Some women might have periods every 28 days, while others might have them every 35 days. There's no one-size-fits-all answer, and that's totally okay!

What are the signs of a period?

There are a few signs that a period is on its way. These are called PMS, which stands for premenstrual syndrome. Some common PMS symptoms include:

Cramps in the belly

Mood swings (feeling grumpy or irritable)

Breast tenderness

Bloating

Breakouts

It's important to note that not every woman experiences PMS, and the symptoms can vary. But if your partner mentions feeling some of these things, it might be a good time to offer some extra support and understanding.

What can you do to help your partner during her period?

There are lots of things you can do to show your partner you care during her period. Here are a few ideas:

Be understanding. Periods can cause cramps, fatigue, and mood swings. Try to be patient and supportive.

Offer to help out with chores or errands. A little extra help around the house can go a long way.

Make her a hot water bottle or heating pad to help with cramps.

Run her a warm bath or offer to give her a massage.

Stock up on her favourite pain relievers, snacks, and drinks.

Most importantly, just be there for her. Let her know you care and that you're there for her if she needs anything.

Here are some additional things to keep in mind:

Every woman is different. What works for one woman might not work for another. Pay attention to your partner's cues and what seems to help her feel better.

Don't be squeamish. Periods are a natural part of life. Try to be open and understanding.

If you have any questions or concerns, talk to your partner or a doctor.

By being supportive, you can show your partner that you care about her well-being. It's a small gesture that can make a big difference!

Additional tips

1. Periods are normal. Talking about periods shouldn't be awkward or embarrassing. The more we talk about them, the more normal they become.

2. There are lots of great resources available online if you want to learn more about periods.

3. Stock up on supplies. Keep pads, tampons, or a menstrual cup on hand so your partner is always prepared.

4. If you're concerned about your partner's period, talk to her or a doctor. There could be an underlying health condition that needs to be addressed.