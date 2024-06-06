ADVERTISEMENT
Men, here are things you should know about periods

Anna Ajayi

Let's talk about periods. Now, we know this might not be the most comfortable topic, but hear us out.

There are things men should know about periods [DALL-E2024]
There are things men should know about periods [DALL-E2024]

Periods are a completely normal part of life for many women, and understanding them can be a great way to show you care about your partner's well-being.

What is a period?

A period is simply the monthly shedding of the lining of the uterus. The uterus is kind of like a big, comfy house for a baby to grow in if a woman gets pregnant. But if there's no pregnancy, the lining isn't needed, so the body sheds it. This shedding is what we call a period.

How often do periods happen? [Tratenor]
How often do periods happen? [Tratenor]

Periods usually happen once a month, but this can vary from woman to woman. Some women might have periods every 28 days, while others might have them every 35 days. There's no one-size-fits-all answer, and that's totally okay!

There are a few signs that a period is on its way. These are called PMS, which stands for premenstrual syndrome. Some common PMS symptoms include:

  • Cramps in the belly
  • Mood swings (feeling grumpy or irritable)
  • Breast tenderness
  • Bloating
  • Breakouts
Some common PMS symptoms [pexel]
Some common PMS symptoms [pexel]

It's important to note that not every woman experiences PMS, and the symptoms can vary. But if your partner mentions feeling some of these things, it might be a good time to offer some extra support and understanding.

There are lots of things you can do to show your partner you care during her period. Here are a few ideas:

  • Be understanding. Periods can cause cramps, fatigue, and mood swings. Try to be patient and supportive.
  • Offer to help out with chores or errands. A little extra help around the house can go a long way.
  • Make her a hot water bottle or heating pad to help with cramps.
Make her a hot water bottle [Cosmopolitan]
Make her a hot water bottle [Cosmopolitan]
  • Run her a warm bath or offer to give her a massage.
  • Stock up on her favourite pain relievers, snacks, and drinks.
  • Most importantly, just be there for her. Let her know you care and that you're there for her if she needs anything.

ALSO READ: 6 ways to be an amazing boyfriend when your girl is on her period

Here are some additional things to keep in mind:

  • Every woman is different. What works for one woman might not work for another. Pay attention to your partner's cues and what seems to help her feel better.
  • Don't be squeamish. Periods are a natural part of life. Try to be open and understanding.
  • If you have any questions or concerns, talk to your partner or a doctor.
By being supportive, you can show your partner that you care about her well-being. It's a small gesture that can make a big difference!

1. Periods are normal. Talking about periods shouldn't be awkward or embarrassing. The more we talk about them, the more normal they become.

2. There are lots of great resources available online if you want to learn more about periods.

3. Stock up on supplies. Keep pads, tampons, or a menstrual cup on hand so your partner is always prepared.

Stock up on perion supplies [women.com]
Stock up on perion supplies [women.com]

4. If you're concerned about your partner's period, talk to her or a doctor. There could be an underlying health condition that needs to be addressed.

So there you have it! A basic guide to periods for guys.

Anna Ajayi

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

