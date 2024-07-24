List of postal codes in Akwa Ibom State

This comprehensive guide provides detailed information on the postal codes for all LGAs in Akwa Ibom State, ensuring accurate postal delivery.

Overview of Akwa Ibom State Postal Codes

The general range of postal codes in Akwa Ibom State is from 520001 to 534206. The main postal code for the NIPOST headquarters in the state is 520001.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here is a detailed list of postal codes for all LGAs in Akwa Ibom:

Abak LGA

Abak Urban: 532101

Otoro Road: 532102

Afaha Obong: 532103

Midim Atan: 532104

Ediene Atai: 532105

Eastern Obolo LGA

Okoroete: 534106

Elile: 534107

Iko: 534108

ADVERTISEMENT

Eket LGA

Eket Urban: 524101

Okon: 524102

Idua: 524103

Afaha Eket: 524104

Esit Eket LGA

Uquo: 524108

Etebi: 524109

Essien Udim LGA

ADVERTISEMENT

Afaha Ikot Ebak: 530106

Adiasim: 530107

Ikpe: 530108

Etim Ekpo LGA

Utu Etim Ekpo: 532106

Ibio Nnung Achat: 532107

Etim Ekpo Urban: 532108

Uruk Ata Ikot Isemin: 532109

Etinan LGA

Etinan Urban: 522101

Mkpanak: 522102

Ndon Eyo: 522103

ADVERTISEMENT

Ibeno LGA

Upenekang: 524110

Ibesikpo Asutan LGA

Nung Udoe: 521109

Mbierebe Obio: 521110

Ibiono Ibom LGA

ADVERTISEMENT

Oko Ita: 520114

Ikot Udo: 520115

Ika LGA

Urua Inyang: 532110

Achan Ika: 532111

Ikono LGA

Ibiaku Ntok Okpo: 531101

Ikot Ekpene: 531102

ADVERTISEMENT

Ikot Abasi LGA

Ikot Abasi Urban: 534101

Ukpom Okom: 534102

Ikot Ekpene LGA

Ikot Ekpene Urban: 530101

Aba Road: 530102

Ini LGA

ADVERTISEMENT

Odoro Ikpe: 531101

Iwerre: 531102

Itu LGA

Itu Urban: 520108

Afaha Itam: 520109

Mbo LGA

Enwang: 523113

Effiat: 534111

ADVERTISEMENT

Mkpat Enin LGA

Mkpat Enin Urban: 532xxx

Nsit Atai LGA

Okoro Atai: 521108

Nsit Ibom LGA

ADVERTISEMENT

Asang: 522104

Mbiaso: 522105

Nsit Ubium LGA

Ikot Edibon: 522104

Ikot Akpaedu: 522106

Obot Akara LGA

Nto Edino: 530103

Urua Akpan: 530104

ADVERTISEMENT

Okobo LGA

Okopedi: 521101

Okobo Urban: 521102

Onna LGA

Awa Iman: 523119

Nung Ndem: 524107

Oron LGA

ADVERTISEMENT

Oron Urban: 523101

Udung Uko: 523102

Oruk Anam LGA

Ikot Ibritam: 533106

Ndot: 533107

Udung Uko LGA

Udung Uko Urban: 523105

Uda: 523106

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukanafun LGA

Ikot Akpa Nkuk: 533101

Ikot Udo: 533102

Uruan LGA

Idu Uruan: 520105

Mbiaya Uruan: 520106

Urue Offong/Oruko LGA

ADVERTISEMENT

Urue Offong: 523107

Oruko: 523108

Uyo LGA

Uyo Urban: 520101

Iboko: 520102

Notable locations and their postal codes

Uyo GPO: 520001

Nwaniba, Uruan: 520002

Uniuyo, Uyo: 520003

Itu: 520004

Obot Idim, Ibesikpo Asutan: 521001

Okobo: 521003

Etinan: 522001

Mbiaso, Nsit Ubium: 522002

Edeobom, Nsit Ubium: 522003

College of Education, Nsit Ubium: 522004

Ikot Akpan Abia, Nsit Ubium: 522005

Ikot Ubo, Nsit Ubium: 522006

Mbioto, Etinan: 522007

Ikot Ekwere, Nsit Ubium: 522008

Oron: 523001

Oyubia, Urue-Offong/Oruko: 523002

Maritime Academy, Oron: 523004

Eket: 524001

Enwang, Mbo: 524002

Awa Iman, Onna: 524002

Ikot Ekpene: 530001

Abak: 532001

Ikot Abasi: 534001

Ete, Ikot Abasi: 534002

ADVERTISEMENT

N.B: This list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time.

For more detailed information, including specific postal codes for smaller districts or neighbourhoods, you can refer to this comprehensive list.