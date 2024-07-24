List of postal codes in Akwa Ibom State

ADVERTISEMENT
Postal codes are a system of identifying locations for mail delivery.

Postal codes in Akwa Ibom State [PremiumTimesNigeria]

Akwa Ibom State, located in the South-South geopolitical zone of Nigeria, comprises several Local Government Areas (LGAs), each with its own specific postal codes.

This comprehensive guide provides detailed information on the postal codes for all LGAs in Akwa Ibom State, ensuring accurate postal delivery.

The general range of postal codes in Akwa Ibom State is from 520001 to 534206. The main postal code for the NIPOST headquarters in the state is 520001.

Here is a detailed list of postal codes for all LGAs in Akwa Ibom:

  • Abak Urban: 532101
  • Otoro Road: 532102
  • Afaha Obong: 532103
  • Midim Atan: 532104
  • Ediene Atai: 532105
  • Okoroete: 534106
  • Elile: 534107
  • Iko: 534108
  • Eket Urban: 524101
  • Okon: 524102
  • Idua: 524103
  • Afaha Eket: 524104
  • Uquo: 524108
  • Etebi: 524109
  • Afaha Ikot Ebak: 530106
  • Adiasim: 530107
  • Ikpe: 530108
  • Utu Etim Ekpo: 532106
  • Ibio Nnung Achat: 532107
  • Etim Ekpo Urban: 532108
  • Uruk Ata Ikot Isemin: 532109
  • Etinan Urban: 522101
  • Mkpanak: 522102
  • Ndon Eyo: 522103
  • Upenekang: 524110
  • Nung Udoe: 521109
  • Mbierebe Obio: 521110
  • Oko Ita: 520114
  • Ikot Udo: 520115
  • Urua Inyang: 532110
  • Achan Ika: 532111
  • Ibiaku Ntok Okpo: 531101
  • Ikot Ekpene: 531102
  • Ikot Abasi Urban: 534101
  • Ukpom Okom: 534102
  • Ikot Ekpene Urban: 530101
  • Aba Road: 530102
  • Odoro Ikpe: 531101
  • Iwerre: 531102
  • Itu Urban: 520108
  • Afaha Itam: 520109
  • Enwang: 523113
  • Effiat: 534111
  • Mkpat Enin Urban: 532xxx
  • Okoro Atai: 521108
  • Asang: 522104
  • Mbiaso: 522105
  • Ikot Edibon: 522104
  • Ikot Akpaedu: 522106
  • Nto Edino: 530103
  • Urua Akpan: 530104
  • Okopedi: 521101
  • Okobo Urban: 521102
  • Awa Iman: 523119
  • Nung Ndem: 524107
  • Oron Urban: 523101
  • Udung Uko: 523102
  • Ikot Ibritam: 533106
  • Ndot: 533107
  • Udung Uko Urban: 523105
  • Uda: 523106
  • Ikot Akpa Nkuk: 533101
  • Ikot Udo: 533102
  • Idu Uruan: 520105
  • Mbiaya Uruan: 520106
  • Urue Offong: 523107
  • Oruko: 523108
  • Uyo Urban: 520101
  • Iboko: 520102
  • Uyo GPO: 520001
  • Nwaniba, Uruan: 520002
  • Uniuyo, Uyo: 520003
  • Itu: 520004
  • Obot Idim, Ibesikpo Asutan: 521001
  • Okobo: 521003
  • Etinan: 522001
  • Mbiaso, Nsit Ubium: 522002
  • Edeobom, Nsit Ubium: 522003
  • College of Education, Nsit Ubium: 522004
  • Ikot Akpan Abia, Nsit Ubium: 522005
  • Ikot Ubo, Nsit Ubium: 522006
  • Mbioto, Etinan: 522007
  • Ikot Ekwere, Nsit Ubium: 522008
  • Oron: 523001
  • Oyubia, Urue-Offong/Oruko: 523002
  • Maritime Academy, Oron: 523004
  • Eket: 524001
  • Enwang, Mbo: 524002
  • Awa Iman, Onna: 524002
  • Ikot Ekpene: 530001
  • Abak: 532001
  • Ikot Abasi: 534001
  • Ete, Ikot Abasi: 534002
N.B: This list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time.

For more detailed information, including specific postal codes for smaller districts or neighbourhoods, you can refer to this comprehensive list.

Source: Akwa Ibom State Postal Code

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

