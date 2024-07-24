List of postal codes in Akwa Ibom State

Akwa Ibom State, located in the South-South geopolitical zone of Nigeria, comprises several Local Government Areas (LGAs), each with its own specific postal codes.
This comprehensive guide provides detailed information on the postal codes for all LGAs in Akwa Ibom State, ensuring accurate postal delivery.
Overview of Akwa Ibom State Postal Codes
The general range of postal codes in Akwa Ibom State is from 520001 to 534206. The main postal code for the NIPOST headquarters in the state is 520001.
Here is a detailed list of postal codes for all LGAs in Akwa Ibom:
Abak LGA
- Abak Urban: 532101
- Otoro Road: 532102
- Afaha Obong: 532103
- Midim Atan: 532104
- Ediene Atai: 532105
Eastern Obolo LGA
- Okoroete: 534106
- Elile: 534107
- Iko: 534108
Eket LGA
- Eket Urban: 524101
- Okon: 524102
- Idua: 524103
- Afaha Eket: 524104
Esit Eket LGA
- Uquo: 524108
- Etebi: 524109
Essien Udim LGA
- Afaha Ikot Ebak: 530106
- Adiasim: 530107
- Ikpe: 530108
Etim Ekpo LGA
- Utu Etim Ekpo: 532106
- Ibio Nnung Achat: 532107
- Etim Ekpo Urban: 532108
- Uruk Ata Ikot Isemin: 532109
Etinan LGA
- Etinan Urban: 522101
- Mkpanak: 522102
- Ndon Eyo: 522103
Ibeno LGA
- Upenekang: 524110
Ibesikpo Asutan LGA
- Nung Udoe: 521109
- Mbierebe Obio: 521110
Ibiono Ibom LGA
- Oko Ita: 520114
- Ikot Udo: 520115
Ika LGA
- Urua Inyang: 532110
- Achan Ika: 532111
Ikono LGA
- Ibiaku Ntok Okpo: 531101
- Ikot Ekpene: 531102
Ikot Abasi LGA
- Ikot Abasi Urban: 534101
- Ukpom Okom: 534102
Ikot Ekpene LGA
- Ikot Ekpene Urban: 530101
- Aba Road: 530102
Ini LGA
- Odoro Ikpe: 531101
- Iwerre: 531102
Itu LGA
- Itu Urban: 520108
- Afaha Itam: 520109
Mbo LGA
- Enwang: 523113
- Effiat: 534111
Mkpat Enin LGA
- Mkpat Enin Urban: 532xxx
Nsit Atai LGA
- Okoro Atai: 521108
Nsit Ibom LGA
- Asang: 522104
- Mbiaso: 522105
Nsit Ubium LGA
- Ikot Edibon: 522104
- Ikot Akpaedu: 522106
Obot Akara LGA
- Nto Edino: 530103
- Urua Akpan: 530104
Okobo LGA
- Okopedi: 521101
- Okobo Urban: 521102
Onna LGA
- Awa Iman: 523119
- Nung Ndem: 524107
Oron LGA
- Oron Urban: 523101
- Udung Uko: 523102
Oruk Anam LGA
- Ikot Ibritam: 533106
- Ndot: 533107
Udung Uko LGA
- Udung Uko Urban: 523105
- Uda: 523106
Ukanafun LGA
- Ikot Akpa Nkuk: 533101
- Ikot Udo: 533102
Uruan LGA
- Idu Uruan: 520105
- Mbiaya Uruan: 520106
Urue Offong/Oruko LGA
- Urue Offong: 523107
- Oruko: 523108
Uyo LGA
- Uyo Urban: 520101
- Iboko: 520102
Notable locations and their postal codes
- Uyo GPO: 520001
- Nwaniba, Uruan: 520002
- Uniuyo, Uyo: 520003
- Itu: 520004
- Obot Idim, Ibesikpo Asutan: 521001
- Okobo: 521003
- Etinan: 522001
- Mbiaso, Nsit Ubium: 522002
- Edeobom, Nsit Ubium: 522003
- College of Education, Nsit Ubium: 522004
- Ikot Akpan Abia, Nsit Ubium: 522005
- Ikot Ubo, Nsit Ubium: 522006
- Mbioto, Etinan: 522007
- Ikot Ekwere, Nsit Ubium: 522008
- Oron: 523001
- Oyubia, Urue-Offong/Oruko: 523002
- Maritime Academy, Oron: 523004
- Eket: 524001
- Enwang, Mbo: 524002
- Awa Iman, Onna: 524002
- Ikot Ekpene: 530001
- Abak: 532001
- Ikot Abasi: 534001
- Ete, Ikot Abasi: 534002
N.B: This list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time.
For more detailed information, including specific postal codes for smaller districts or neighbourhoods, you can refer to this comprehensive list.
Source: Akwa Ibom State Postal Code
This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.
