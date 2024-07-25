Abia State, located in the southeastern region of Nigeria, is divided into several Local Government Areas (LGAs).
List of postal codes in Abia State
Postal codes are a system of identifying locations for mail delivery.
Each LGA and its constituent towns and villages have specific postal codes that facilitate efficient mail delivery and location identification.
This detailed guide provides the postal codes for each LGA :
Aba North
- Aba North: 450101
- Eziama: 450102
- Umuogor: 450103
- Ogbor Hill: 450104
Aba South
- Aba South: 450001
- Ngwa Road: 450002
- Asa Road: 450003
- Old Court: 450004
Arochukwu
- Arochukwu: 442001
- Ututu: 442002
- Isu: 442003
- Ihechiowa: 442004
- Abam: 442005
Bende
- Bende: 441101
- Uzuakoli: 441102
- Igbere: 441103
- Item: 441104
- Ozuitem: 441105
- Alayi: 441106
Ikwuano
- Ariam: 440101
- Oboro: 440102
- Oloko: 440103
- Okwe: 440104
Isiala Ngwa North
- Isiala Ngwa North: 451101
- Nbawsi: 451102
- Amapu Ntigha: 451103
Isiala Ngwa South
- Isiala Ngwa South: 451108
- Omoba: 451109
- Owerrinta: 451110
- Umuosu: 451111
Isuikwuato
- Isuikwuato: 441108
- Ovim: 441109
- Achara: 441110
- Eluama: 441111
Obi Ngwa
- Obi Ngwa: 453101
- Mkpuka: 453102
Ohafia
- Ohafia: 442108
- Abiriba: 442109
- Nkporo: 442110
- Ebem: 442111
Osisioma Ngwa
- Osisioma Ngwa: 453111
- Umuokoro: 453112
Ugwunagbo
- Ugwunagbo: 453120
Ukwa East
- Ukwa East: 452101
- Akwete: 452102
Ukwa West
- Ukwa West: 452109
- Ozar Ukwu: 452110
Umu Nneochi
- Umu Nneochi: 441109
- Ndiolumbe: 441110
Umuahia North
- Umuahia: 440001
- Afugiri: 440002
- Afara: 440222
- Ibeku: 440223
Umuahia South
- Old Umuahia: 440002
- Ubakala: 440003
- Olokoro: 440004
Note that this list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time. You can always refer to the website of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) or a reliable postal code directory for the latest information.
Notable Post Offices in Abia State
- Aba Post Office: No.1 Asa Road, Aba, Aba South
- Umuahia Post Office: No.1 Aba Road, Umuahia, Umuahia North
- Ohafia Post Office: Elu Ohafia, Ebem Ohafia, Ohafia
- Bende Post Office: Inside Bende LGA Headquarters, Bende
