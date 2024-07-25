List of postal codes in Abia State

Each LGA and its constituent towns and villages have specific postal codes that facilitate efficient mail delivery and location identification.

This detailed guide provides the postal codes for each LGA :

Aba North

Aba North: 450101

450101 Eziama: 450102

450102 Umuogor: 450103

450103 Ogbor Hill: 450104

Aba South

Aba South: 450001

450001 Ngwa Road: 450002

450002 Asa Road: 450003

450003 Old Court: 450004

Arochukwu

Arochukwu: 442001

442001 Ututu: 442002

442002 Isu: 442003

442003 Ihechiowa: 442004

442004 Abam: 442005

Bende

Bende: 441101

441101 Uzuakoli: 441102

441102 Igbere: 441103

441103 Item: 441104

441104 Ozuitem: 441105

441105 Alayi: 441106

Ikwuano

Ariam: 440101

440101 Oboro: 440102

440102 Oloko: 440103

440103 Okwe: 440104

Isiala Ngwa North

Isiala Ngwa North: 451101

451101 Nbawsi: 451102

451102 Amapu Ntigha: 451103

Isiala Ngwa South

Isiala Ngwa South: 451108

451108 Omoba: 451109

451109 Owerrinta: 451110

451110 Umuosu: 451111

Isuikwuato

Isuikwuato: 441108

441108 Ovim: 441109

441109 Achara: 441110

441110 Eluama: 441111

Obi Ngwa

Obi Ngwa: 453101

453101 Mkpuka: 453102

Ohafia

Ohafia: 442108

442108 Abiriba: 442109

442109 Nkporo: 442110

442110 Ebem: 442111

Osisioma Ngwa

Osisioma Ngwa: 453111

453111 Umuokoro: 453112

Ugwunagbo

Ugwunagbo: 453120

Ukwa East

Ukwa East: 452101

452101 Akwete: 452102

Ukwa West

Ukwa West: 452109

452109 Ozar Ukwu: 452110

Umu Nneochi

Umu Nneochi: 441109

441109 Ndiolumbe: 441110

Umuahia North

Umuahia: 440001

440001 Afugiri: 440002

440002 Afara: 440222

Ibeku: 440223

Umuahia South

Old Umuahia: 440002

Ubakala: 440003

Olokoro: 440004

Note that this list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time. You can always refer to the website of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) or a reliable postal code directory for the latest information.

Notable Post Offices in Abia State

Aba Post Office: No.1 Asa Road, Aba, Aba South

Umuahia Post Office: No.1 Aba Road, Umuahia, Umuahia North

Ohafia Post Office: Elu Ohafia, Ebem Ohafia, Ohafia

Bende Post Office: Inside Bende LGA Headquarters, Bende

For more detailed information, including specific postal codes for smaller districts or neighbourhoods, you can refer to this comprehensive list.