List of postal codes in Abia State

Postal codes are a system of identifying locations for mail delivery.

Postal codes in Abia State [BusinessdayNG]
Abia State, located in the southeastern region of Nigeria, is divided into several Local Government Areas (LGAs).

Each LGA and its constituent towns and villages have specific postal codes that facilitate efficient mail delivery and location identification.

This detailed guide provides the postal codes for each LGA :

  • Aba North: 450101
  • Eziama: 450102
  • Umuogor: 450103
  • Ogbor Hill: 450104
  • Aba South: 450001
  • Ngwa Road: 450002
  • Asa Road: 450003
  • Old Court: 450004
  • Arochukwu: 442001
  • Ututu: 442002
  • Isu: 442003
  • Ihechiowa: 442004
  • Abam: 442005
  • Bende: 441101
  • Uzuakoli: 441102
  • Igbere: 441103
  • Item: 441104
  • Ozuitem: 441105
  • Alayi: 441106
  • Ariam: 440101
  • Oboro: 440102
  • Oloko: 440103
  • Okwe: 440104
  • Isiala Ngwa North: 451101
  • Nbawsi: 451102
  • Amapu Ntigha: 451103
  • Isiala Ngwa South: 451108
  • Omoba: 451109
  • Owerrinta: 451110
  • Umuosu: 451111
  • Isuikwuato: 441108
  • Ovim: 441109
  • Achara: 441110
  • Eluama: 441111
  • Obi Ngwa: 453101
  • Mkpuka: 453102
  • Ohafia: 442108
  • Abiriba: 442109
  • Nkporo: 442110
  • Ebem: 442111
  • Osisioma Ngwa: 453111
  • Umuokoro: 453112
  • Ugwunagbo: 453120
  • Ukwa East: 452101
  • Akwete: 452102
  • Ukwa West: 452109
  • Ozar Ukwu: 452110
  • Umu Nneochi: 441109
  • Ndiolumbe: 441110
  • Umuahia: 440001
  • Afugiri: 440002
  • Afara: 440222
  • Ibeku: 440223
  • Old Umuahia: 440002
  • Ubakala: 440003
  • Olokoro: 440004

Note that this list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time. You can always refer to the website of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) or a reliable postal code directory for the latest information.

  • Aba Post Office: No.1 Asa Road, Aba, Aba South
  • Umuahia Post Office: No.1 Aba Road, Umuahia, Umuahia North
  • Ohafia Post Office: Elu Ohafia, Ebem Ohafia, Ohafia
  • Bende Post Office: Inside Bende LGA Headquarters, Bende

For more detailed information, including specific postal codes for smaller districts or neighbourhoods in Cross River State, you can refer to this comprehensive list.

Source: Abia State Postal Code

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

