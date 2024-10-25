To the Max Save the Summer” - The Ultimate Lagos Party Experience

This event promises to be an unforgettable experience, featuring performances by top stars such as the ‘Favourite Girl Crooners’ Darkoo and Dess Dior, Africa’s number one Bad Gyal Tiwa Savage, Jayda Wayda, and Nigeria’s hottest lifestyle DJ, Ms. DSF.

"To the Max" is a bi-annual club party experience that pushes the limits of fun, music, and excitement through pulsating beats, electrifying lights, and an atmosphere charged with pure euphoria. This time, Jaybreeze is set to turn the event up by a notch, with the littest night in Lagos set to ‘save the 2024 summer!’

Over the past few years, hype has become an essential element of live shows, and Jay Breeze stands out as a master of this art in both Nigerian and African settings. Jay Breeze is a multi-talented hypeman, singer, songwriter, AnR, DJ, and culture curator hailing from Lagos, Nigeria. With his extensive travels and show business experiences across the globe, Jay Breeze has cemented his reputation as one of Africa’s premier hypemen, renowned for bringing unparalleled energy and excitement to live music performances.

With a career spanning over 8 years, Jay Breeze has become an indispensable presence in the entertainment scene, delivering electrifying performances that leave audiences in awe.