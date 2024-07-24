List of postal codes in Rivers State

The general range of postal codes in Rivers State is from 500001 to 512102. The main postal code for the NIPOST headquarters in Port Harcourt is 500001.

Here is a detailed list of postal codes for all LGAs in Rivers State:

Abua–Odual LGA

ADVERTISEMENT

Abua: 510102

Emago: 510102

Emelego: 510102

Ahoada East LGA

Ahoada: 510101

Edeoha: 510103

Ihuaba: 510281

Ahoada West LGA

Akinima: 510101

Joinkrama: 510101

Ubeta: 510101

ADVERTISEMENT

Akuku-Toru LGA

Abonnema: 504103

Obonoma: 504103

Ogu: 504103

Andoni LGA

Ngo: 503102

Unyeada: 503102

Ikuru: 503102

Asari-Toru LGA

ADVERTISEMENT

Buguma: 504101

Ihuaba: 504101

Ilelema: 504101

Bonny LGA

Bonny: 503101

Finima: 503101

Agaja: 503101

Degema LGA

Degema: 504102

Bakana: 504102

Old Bakana: 504102

ADVERTISEMENT

Eleme LGA

Ogale: 501101

Onne: 501101

Alode: 501101

Emohua LGA

Elele: 511102

Omudioga: 511102

Rumuji: 511102

Etche LGA

ADVERTISEMENT

Okehi: 512101

Afara: 512101

Ozuzu: 512101

Gokana LGA

Bodo: 501103

Kpor: 501103

Bera: 501103

Ikwerre LGA

Isiokpo: 511101

Omademe: 511101

Omuanwa: 511101

ADVERTISEMENT

Khana LGA

Bori: 502101

Kono: 502101

Sii: 502102

Obio-Akpor LGA

Rumuokoro: 502101

Rumueprikom: 502101

Rumuomasi: 502102

Ogba–Egbema–Ndoni LGA

ADVERTISEMENT

Omoku: 510103

Ndoni: 510104

Egi: 510103

Ogu–Bolo LGA

Ogu: 500104

Bolo: 500104

Wakama: 500104

Okrika LGA

Okrika: 500103

Ibaka: 500103

Kirikiri: 500103

ADVERTISEMENT

Omuma LGA

Eberi: 512102

Umuekwune: 512102

Aba Port: 512102

Opobo–Nkoro LGA

Opobo: 503103

Nkoro: 503103

Queens Town: 503103

Oyigbo LGA

ADVERTISEMENT

Afam: 502103

Oyigbo Urban: 502103

Kom-Kom: 502104

Port Harcourt LGA

Port Harcourt GRA: 500101

Diobu: 500102

Trans Amadi: 500103

Aggrey Road: 500005

Woji: 500007

Tai LGA

Kpite: 501102

Nonwa: 501102

Korokoro: 501102

ADVERTISEMENT

Note that this list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time. You can always refer to the website of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) or a reliable postal code directory for the latest information.

For more detailed information, including specific postal codes for smaller districts or neighbourhoods in Cross River State, you can refer to this comprehensive list.