List of postal codes in Rivers State

Postal codes are a system of identifying locations for mail delivery.

The general range of postal codes in Rivers State is from 500001 to 512102. The main postal code for the NIPOST headquarters in Port Harcourt is 500001.

Here is a detailed list of postal codes for all LGAs in Rivers State:

  • Abua: 510102
  • Emago: 510102
  • Emelego: 510102
  • Ahoada: 510101
  • Edeoha: 510103
  • Ihuaba: 510281
  • Akinima: 510101
  • Joinkrama: 510101
  • Ubeta: 510101
  • Abonnema: 504103
  • Obonoma: 504103
  • Ogu: 504103
  • Ngo: 503102
  • Unyeada: 503102
  • Ikuru: 503102
  • Buguma: 504101
  • Ihuaba: 504101
  • Ilelema: 504101
  • Bonny: 503101
  • Finima: 503101
  • Agaja: 503101
  • Degema: 504102
  • Bakana: 504102
  • Old Bakana: 504102
  • Ogale: 501101
  • Onne: 501101
  • Alode: 501101
  • Elele: 511102
  • Omudioga: 511102
  • Rumuji: 511102
  • Okehi: 512101
  • Afara: 512101
  • Ozuzu: 512101
  • Bodo: 501103
  • Kpor: 501103
  • Bera: 501103
  • Isiokpo: 511101
  • Omademe: 511101
  • Omuanwa: 511101
  • Bori: 502101
  • Kono: 502101
  • Sii: 502102
  • Rumuokoro: 502101
  • Rumueprikom: 502101
  • Rumuomasi: 502102
  • Omoku: 510103
  • Ndoni: 510104
  • Egi: 510103
  • Ogu: 500104
  • Bolo: 500104
  • Wakama: 500104
  • Okrika: 500103
  • Ibaka: 500103
  • Kirikiri: 500103
  • Eberi: 512102
  • Umuekwune: 512102
  • Aba Port: 512102
  • Opobo: 503103
  • Nkoro: 503103
  • Queens Town: 503103
  • Afam: 502103
  • Oyigbo Urban: 502103
  • Kom-Kom: 502104
  • Port Harcourt GRA: 500101
  • Diobu: 500102
  • Trans Amadi: 500103
  • Aggrey Road: 500005
  • Woji: 500007
  • Kpite: 501102
  • Nonwa: 501102
  • Korokoro: 501102
Note that this list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time. You can always refer to the website of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) or a reliable postal code directory for the latest information.

For more detailed information, including specific postal codes for smaller districts or neighbourhoods in Cross River State, you can refer to this comprehensive list.

Source: Rivers State Postal Code

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

