List of postal codes in Rivers State
Postal codes are a system of identifying locations for mail delivery.
Recommended articles
The general range of postal codes in Rivers State is from 500001 to 512102. The main postal code for the NIPOST headquarters in Port Harcourt is 500001.
Here is a detailed list of postal codes for all LGAs in Rivers State:
Abua–Odual LGA
- Abua: 510102
- Emago: 510102
- Emelego: 510102
Ahoada East LGA
- Ahoada: 510101
- Edeoha: 510103
- Ihuaba: 510281
Ahoada West LGA
- Akinima: 510101
- Joinkrama: 510101
- Ubeta: 510101
Akuku-Toru LGA
- Abonnema: 504103
- Obonoma: 504103
- Ogu: 504103
Andoni LGA
- Ngo: 503102
- Unyeada: 503102
- Ikuru: 503102
Asari-Toru LGA
- Buguma: 504101
- Ihuaba: 504101
- Ilelema: 504101
Bonny LGA
- Bonny: 503101
- Finima: 503101
- Agaja: 503101
Degema LGA
- Degema: 504102
- Bakana: 504102
- Old Bakana: 504102
Eleme LGA
- Ogale: 501101
- Onne: 501101
- Alode: 501101
Emohua LGA
- Elele: 511102
- Omudioga: 511102
- Rumuji: 511102
Etche LGA
- Okehi: 512101
- Afara: 512101
- Ozuzu: 512101
Gokana LGA
- Bodo: 501103
- Kpor: 501103
- Bera: 501103
Ikwerre LGA
- Isiokpo: 511101
- Omademe: 511101
- Omuanwa: 511101
Khana LGA
- Bori: 502101
- Kono: 502101
- Sii: 502102
Obio-Akpor LGA
- Rumuokoro: 502101
- Rumueprikom: 502101
- Rumuomasi: 502102
Ogba–Egbema–Ndoni LGA
- Omoku: 510103
- Ndoni: 510104
- Egi: 510103
Ogu–Bolo LGA
- Ogu: 500104
- Bolo: 500104
- Wakama: 500104
Okrika LGA
- Okrika: 500103
- Ibaka: 500103
- Kirikiri: 500103
Omuma LGA
- Eberi: 512102
- Umuekwune: 512102
- Aba Port: 512102
Opobo–Nkoro LGA
- Opobo: 503103
- Nkoro: 503103
- Queens Town: 503103
Oyigbo LGA
- Afam: 502103
- Oyigbo Urban: 502103
- Kom-Kom: 502104
Port Harcourt LGA
- Port Harcourt GRA: 500101
- Diobu: 500102
- Trans Amadi: 500103
- Aggrey Road: 500005
- Woji: 500007
Tai LGA
- Kpite: 501102
- Nonwa: 501102
- Korokoro: 501102
Note that this list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time. You can always refer to the website of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) or a reliable postal code directory for the latest information.
For more detailed information, including specific postal codes for smaller districts or neighbourhoods in Cross River State, you can refer to this comprehensive list.
Source: Rivers State Postal Code
This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng