ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

'It's so funny how I'm not so different from my dad' — Gen Zs talk about fatherhood

Temi Iwalaiye

On this Father's Day, we are asking Gen Zs how it feels to be a father.

What have Gen Zs learned about fatherhood? (image used for illustrative purpose) [Freerange Stock]
What have Gen Zs learned about fatherhood? (image used for illustrative purpose) [Freerange Stock]

What does it mean to be a young father in 2024?

Recommended articles

As we celebrate Father’s Day this Sunday, June 16, 2024, the generation that favours the term “toxic African parent,” born between 1997 and 2012 and known popularly as Gen Z has entered the fatherhood group chat.

At Pulse Nigeria, it was a matter of the gravest urgency to reevaluate their thinking on fatherhood now that some of them have become fathers.

Are fathers really that bad or did life put them in tight corners where they had no other option than to not show up?

ADVERTISEMENT

See below what they had to say about fatherhood:

Before I started dating my girlfriend, I was a virgin. You could say that I loved sex a little more when we started, and one thing led to the other and she got pregnant. I almost killed myself. It felt so shameful since I was a “church boy”.

When the child was born, it was a boy, and it just felt like my whole existence was for him. The relationship might not have worked between me and his mother, but I want to make as much money as possible so I can take care of him.

ALSO READ: We asked 5 people who have lost their dads what they miss about them

ADVERTISEMENT

I got married immediately after law school. I was just 24 years old, and then the next year, my wife was pregnant with a son.

It was so scary for me; I couldn’t believe I had become a father. I didn’t want to mess with his life, and I also had to work hard so I could provide for him. I do spank him sometimes when he acts up. I can’t fund his lifestyle and watch him misbehave.

I was still pretty young when I got a woman pregnant. Unfortunately, I didn’t get married to her, but we have a good relationship. When my daughter comes to visit me, I try to lay down the law with timeouts and occasionally spanking. It's so funny how I'm not so different from my father.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's a trained lawyer called to the Nigerian Bar and the proud winner of the Random Photo Prize for Fiction 2019.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'It's so funny how I'm not so different from my dad' — Gen Zs talk about fatherhood

'It's so funny how I'm not so different from my dad' — Gen Zs talk about fatherhood

How to deal with a talking stage who's using you as a 'spare tire'

How to deal with a talking stage who's using you as a 'spare tire'

These 3 types of women are born to break men's hearts

These 3 types of women are born to break men's hearts

This is the unluckiest day in June — don't do anything important that day

This is the unluckiest day in June — don't do anything important that day

The God Question: I think about God's existence but I try not to stress myself

The God Question: I think about God's existence but I try not to stress myself

Woman who hasn't had sex in 10 years says life is 'better and easier'

Woman who hasn't had sex in 10 years says life is 'better and easier'

Do you post photos with your babe on social media? There's 1 big problem

Do you post photos with your babe on social media? There's 1 big problem

You won't believe these 6 weird ways people celebrate Father's Day

You won't believe these 6 weird ways people celebrate Father's Day

An open letter to all men who are scared to become fathers

An open letter to all men who are scared to become fathers

This toilet has stopwatch for everyone to see how much time you spend inside

This toilet has stopwatch for everyone to see how much time you spend inside

Can animals get drunk if they consume alcohol? Expert explains

Can animals get drunk if they consume alcohol? Expert explains

Hibernation, pain tolerance, ‘Spidey senses’ and other strange facts about women

Hibernation, pain tolerance, ‘Spidey senses’ and other strange facts about women

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Father's deserve appreciation

Fathers are not appreciated enough because of these six reasons

An AI-generated image of a black woman working on a laptop

How to be a smart wife in the 21st century

An AI-generated image of a man sited in an unkept house

Men, this is why she never came back to your house after the first visit

Never let your girlfriend get away with these 5 things

Never let your girlfriend get away with these 5 things