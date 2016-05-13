Bride and groom write wedding guest to complain of her 'insufficient gift'

A newlywed couple has sparked online criticisms after a wedding guest revealed they contacted to complain that her wedding gift was insufficient.

The wedding guest who chose to remain anonymous is an ex-colleague of the bride. The news went viral after she asked for advice on a parents’ website Mumsnet after she was told her £100 cheque gift to the couple wasn’t generous enough.

ALSO READ: 7 ways to know you might be a bridezilla

The email for the newlyweds read: “We were surprised that your contribution didn’t seem to match the warmth of your good wishes on our big day. In view of your own position, if you wanted to send any adjustment it would be thankfully received.”

The wedding guest said she was “gobsmacked” adding that her “own position” probably referred to a recent inheritance she had received, The Guardian UK reports.

“Please anyone, what do I do now? I’ve never come across anything like this before and still can’t quite believe they’ve done it – but since they have, should I reply, ring them, ignore it or what??”, she asked on the website.

ALSO READ: Indian couple donates cash for wedding to charity

According to reports, the guest got over 1000 responses with more than half telling her to cancel the cheque altogether.