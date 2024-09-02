ADVERTISEMENT
If something makes you happy don't do these 4 things to it

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Happiness is a precious item in an often stressful world. When you find something or someone that genuinely brings you joy, it’s a wonderful feeling that can add colour and meaning to your everyday life.

Purring is therapeutic for humans [GreatPetLiving]

This source of happiness could be anything—a cherished hobby, a loving pet, a close friend, a supportive partner, or even a simple daily ritual that lifts your spirits. In moments of joy, it’s natural to want to share your excitement with others, to talk about what makes you feel alive.

The urge to share what makes us happy is natural, but it's essential to be selective about who you share your joy with. Not everyone will understand or appreciate what makes you happy.

Some people might downplay or criticise your source of happiness, potentially leaving you feeling disappointed or insecure. Protect your joy by keeping it close to your heart and sharing it only with those who genuinely care about your well-being.

Don't talk about it with just anyone
It's easy to become complacent and take the things or people that make us happy for granted. Whether it’s a hobby, a pet, a friend, or a partner, always show appreciation.

Take care of the things that take care of you. Gratitude and mindfulness are key to sustaining long-term happiness.

Respect and kindness go a long way. If a person, pet, or object brings you joy, treat them with love and care. Neglect or mistreatment can damage the relationship or diminish the joy they bring. Whether it’s a cherished possession or a loved one, show them the respect they deserve.

Don't mistreat it
Avoid comparing your sources of happiness with those of others. What brings joy to one person might not do the same for another.

Embrace what makes you happy without feeling the need to measure it against societal standards or the happiness of others. Comparison often leads to dissatisfaction and undermines the joy you find in your unique experiences.

Your happiness is personal and should not be dictated by others’ opinions or expectations. Stay true to what genuinely brings you joy, even if it doesn’t align with what others think you should value or enjoy.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

If something makes you happy don't do these 4 things to it

