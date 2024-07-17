RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

List of postal codes in Kano State

Anna Ajayi

Postal codes are a system of identifying locations for mail delivery.

Postal codes in Kano State [PremiumTimesNigeria]
Postal codes in Kano State [PremiumTimesNigeria]

Kano State, located in the northwestern part of Nigeria, is one of the country's most populous states.

Recommended articles

Known for its rich cultural heritage and historical sites, Kano plays a significant role in Nigeria's socio-economic landscape.

One essential aspect of the state's infrastructure is its postal system, which helps facilitate communication and commerce.

Kano State's postal codes range from 700001 to 713281. Each code corresponds to specific areas, local government areas (LGAs), and facilities within the state. The postal code system ensures that mail and packages are correctly routed to their destinations, making the process more efficient and reliable.

Kano municipal

  • 700001: General Post Office (GPO), Nasarawa
  • 700002: Sabon Gari
  • 700003: Bompai
  • 700004: Malam Aminu Kano International Airport

Other major areas

  • 700005: Federal Secretariat, Dala
  • 700006: Bayero University, Gwale
  • 700007: Sabon Gari, Fagge
  • 700008: Gyadi Gyadi, Tarauni
  • 700010: Panshekara, Kumbotso

These are some of the primary postal codes serving significant administrative and commercial centres within Kano City and its environs.

Kano State is divided into several LGAs, each with its own set of postal codes. Here are some notable examples:

  • Dala LGA: 700103 - 700252
  • Gwale LGA: 700106 - 700281
  • Kano Municipal: 700211 - 700282
  • Tarauni LGA: 700101 - 700102

Each LGA has multiple postal codes to cover various districts and neighbourhoods within its jurisdiction. This subdivision helps in pinpointing locations more accurately for mail delivery.

Here's a detailed list of postal codes for some key LGAs in Kano State:

  • Ajingi: 713103
  • Albasu: 712104
  • Bagwai: 701104
  • Bebeji: 711104
  • Bichi: 703101
  • Bunkure: 710103
  • Dambatta: 702104
  • Dawakin Kudu: 713104
  • Gezawa: 702101
  • Garko: 712101
  • Gwarzo: 704101
  • Kibiya: 710102
  • Kumbotso: 700104
  • Minjibir: 702103
  • Rano: 710101
  • Sumaila: 712102
  • Takai: 712103
  • Ungogo: 700105
  • Wudil: 713101 - 713281

Note that this list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time. You can always refer to the website of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) or a reliable postal code directory for the latest information.

When sending mail or packages within or outside Kano State, always include the correct postal code to ensure timely delivery. For example, if you're sending a letter to Bayero University, you should use the postal code 700006. For packages destined for Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, use 700004.

For more detailed information, including specific postal codes for smaller districts or neighbourhoods, you can refer to this comprehensive list.

Source: Kano State Postal Code

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

List of postal codes in Delta State

List of postal codes in Delta State

Top 10 craziest laws around the world

Top 10 craziest laws around the world

Here's why your period smells and how to manage it

Here's why your period smells and how to manage it

Nigerian man plays video game for 75 hours and smashes the Guinness World Record

Nigerian man plays video game for 75 hours and smashes the Guinness World Record

List of postal codes in Kano State

List of postal codes in Kano State

5 first menstruation traditions around the world

5 first menstruation traditions around the world

5 traditions to start with your family

5 traditions to start with your family

5 home workout equipment you need to kickstart your fitness journey

5 home workout equipment you need to kickstart your fitness journey

5 surprising health benefits of twerking

5 surprising health benefits of twerking

Blood type that ticks don't like - these people are lucky

Blood type that ticks don't like - these people are lucky

These daily habits can give you bone disease - stop them!

These daily habits can give you bone disease - stop them!

Top 10 African countries with the highest number of Muslims in 2024

Top 10 African countries with the highest number of Muslims in 2024

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Trending

Why do women break up with men they are still in love with? [MyJoyOnline]

Why women break up with men they are still in love with

Why you're not losing weight even though you work out [Depositphotos]

Why you're not losing weight even though you work out

What to eat and avoid when treating malaria [Freepik]

What to eat and avoid when treating malaria

Irritable Bowel Syndrome [Adobestock]

Is irritable bowel syndrome behind women's constant stomach pain?