List of postal codes in Kano State

Known for its rich cultural heritage and historical sites, Kano plays a significant role in Nigeria's socio-economic landscape.

One essential aspect of the state's infrastructure is its postal system, which helps facilitate communication and commerce.

Overview of Kano State postal codes

Kano State's postal codes range from 700001 to 713281. Each code corresponds to specific areas, local government areas (LGAs), and facilities within the state. The postal code system ensures that mail and packages are correctly routed to their destinations, making the process more efficient and reliable.

Key postal codes in Kano State

Kano municipal

700001: General Post Office (GPO), Nasarawa

700002: Sabon Gari

700003: Bompai

700004: Malam Aminu Kano International Airport

Other major areas

700005: Federal Secretariat, Dala

700006: Bayero University, Gwale

700007: Sabon Gari, Fagge

700008: Gyadi Gyadi, Tarauni

700010: Panshekara, Kumbotso

These are some of the primary postal codes serving significant administrative and commercial centres within Kano City and its environs.

Postal codes by Local Government Areas

Kano State is divided into several LGAs, each with its own set of postal codes. Here are some notable examples:

Dala LGA: 700103 - 700252

Gwale LGA: 700106 - 700281

Kano Municipal: 700211 - 700282

Tarauni LGA: 700101 - 700102

Each LGA has multiple postal codes to cover various districts and neighbourhoods within its jurisdiction. This subdivision helps in pinpointing locations more accurately for mail delivery.

List of Postal Codes by LGA

Here's a detailed list of postal codes for some key LGAs in Kano State:

Ajingi: 713103

Albasu: 712104

Bagwai: 701104

Bebeji: 711104

Bichi: 703101

Bunkure: 710103

Dambatta: 702104

Dawakin Kudu: 713104

Gezawa: 702101

Garko: 712101

Gwarzo: 704101

Kibiya: 710102

Kumbotso: 700104

Minjibir: 702103

Rano: 710101

Sumaila: 712102

Takai: 712103

Ungogo: 700105

Wudil: 713101 - 713281

Note that this list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time. You can always refer to the website of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) or a reliable postal code directory for the latest information.

How to use Postal Codes

When sending mail or packages within or outside Kano State, always include the correct postal code to ensure timely delivery. For example, if you're sending a letter to Bayero University, you should use the postal code 700006. For packages destined for Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, use 700004.

For more detailed information, including specific postal codes for smaller districts or neighbourhoods, you can refer to this comprehensive list.