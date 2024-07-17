Kano State, located in the northwestern part of Nigeria, is one of the country's most populous states.
List of postal codes in Kano State
Postal codes are a system of identifying locations for mail delivery.
Known for its rich cultural heritage and historical sites, Kano plays a significant role in Nigeria's socio-economic landscape.
One essential aspect of the state's infrastructure is its postal system, which helps facilitate communication and commerce.
Overview of Kano State postal codes
Kano State's postal codes range from 700001 to 713281. Each code corresponds to specific areas, local government areas (LGAs), and facilities within the state. The postal code system ensures that mail and packages are correctly routed to their destinations, making the process more efficient and reliable.
Key postal codes in Kano State
Kano municipal
- 700001: General Post Office (GPO), Nasarawa
- 700002: Sabon Gari
- 700003: Bompai
- 700004: Malam Aminu Kano International Airport
Other major areas
- 700005: Federal Secretariat, Dala
- 700006: Bayero University, Gwale
- 700007: Sabon Gari, Fagge
- 700008: Gyadi Gyadi, Tarauni
- 700010: Panshekara, Kumbotso
These are some of the primary postal codes serving significant administrative and commercial centres within Kano City and its environs.
Postal codes by Local Government Areas
Kano State is divided into several LGAs, each with its own set of postal codes. Here are some notable examples:
- Dala LGA: 700103 - 700252
- Gwale LGA: 700106 - 700281
- Kano Municipal: 700211 - 700282
- Tarauni LGA: 700101 - 700102
Each LGA has multiple postal codes to cover various districts and neighbourhoods within its jurisdiction. This subdivision helps in pinpointing locations more accurately for mail delivery.
List of Postal Codes by LGA
Here's a detailed list of postal codes for some key LGAs in Kano State:
- Ajingi: 713103
- Albasu: 712104
- Bagwai: 701104
- Bebeji: 711104
- Bichi: 703101
- Bunkure: 710103
- Dambatta: 702104
- Dawakin Kudu: 713104
- Gezawa: 702101
- Garko: 712101
- Gwarzo: 704101
- Kibiya: 710102
- Kumbotso: 700104
- Minjibir: 702103
- Rano: 710101
- Sumaila: 712102
- Takai: 712103
- Ungogo: 700105
- Wudil: 713101 - 713281
Note that this list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time. You can always refer to the website of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) or a reliable postal code directory for the latest information.
How to use Postal Codes
When sending mail or packages within or outside Kano State, always include the correct postal code to ensure timely delivery. For example, if you're sending a letter to Bayero University, you should use the postal code 700006. For packages destined for Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, use 700004.
For more detailed information, including specific postal codes for smaller districts or neighbourhoods, you can refer to this comprehensive list.
Source: Kano State Postal Code
This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.
